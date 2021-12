The Bitcoin price prediction increases in the early hours of today but despite the rejection, the market is still ranging. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD may begin to follow the bearish movement as the bears are seen forcing the king coin to bow down to fresh losses. The first digital asset is moving sideways around 9-day MA. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $57,168 after adjusting from the resistance level of $59,118 which is an intraday high. Moreover, the Bitcoin price may be vulnerable to losses if the price crosses below the 9-day moving average.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO