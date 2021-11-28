ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads

By Associated Press
WBAY Green Bay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — As cases of a new coronavirus variant are confirmed around the world, Japan announced Monday that it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors, joining an increasing number of countries that are tightening their borders as fear spreads of yet another extension of pandemic suffering. Japan,...

