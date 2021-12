When the pandemic hit in 2019, Allen County Public Health had to shuffle departments to make sure they had enough staff meeting the needs that were happening. Thursday, the health commissioner met with Allen County Commissioners about a shortfall in revenues they are anticipating in 2022. The Ohio Revised Code requires the department to base fees on the amount that we’re completed 2 years prior. That means 2022 is based on 2020 numbers. The year that they discontinued restaurant licensing inspections and the children medical handicapped service which could cause a $153,000 revenue loss combined. They are also asking for a one-time amount of $72,000 to replace their computer system.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO