Tonight, Triller debuts its Triad Combat ring and ruleset for the world and many will be glued to the event thanks to the names they have on the card. With the ruleset focusing on the standup, it is the new strikes that they allow with traditional boxing that allows for fans to be drawn into something new. Like in boxing, only punches will be allowed but adding the punches of hammerfists and spinning back fists as well. Obviously, no kicks or elbows are permitted but the new fighting style will allow clinching and striking from the clinch. Each matchup on the card pits an MMA fighter against a boxer to see which “team” will adjust to the new ruleset the best.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO