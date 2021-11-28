ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLACKPINK's YouTube channel surpasses 70 million subscribers, breaking new record

By Jia-Lin
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to BLACKPINK's agency, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel has surpassed 70 million subscribers as of November 28. This is a first for any...

www.allkpop.com

allkpop.com

TWICE's 'Scientist' MV surpasses 50 million views on YouTube

TWICE's "Scientist" MV has officially surpassed 50 million views on YouTube!. The group's recently-released title track "Scientist", from their 3rd full album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3', has now surpassed 50 million views on YouTube, just a week after its release. It is now TWICE's 16th Korean music video to reach this milestone.
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Lisa's 'MONEY' Choreography Video Hits 300 Million Views, Shortest Period to Reach the Mark

BLACKPINK Lisa writes another milestone! The idol's "MONEY" Exclusive Performance video just reached 300 million views on YouTube, a record achieved in the shortest period among other K-pop choreography videos. Keep reading for more details. BLACKPINK Lisa's 'MONEY' Exclusive Performance Video Exceeds 300 Million Views. On November 29, YG Entertainment...
allkpop.com

Check out the top 10 most-watched videos + most watched MVs on YouTube by Koreans in 2021!

YouTube recently unveiled its TOP TEN trending videos, music videos, and creators of 2021 in major regions across the world, including in South Korea!. So which trending videos were viewed the most by Korean netizens in the past year? The #1 most-viewed video on YouTube for South Korea in 2021 was IU's 'Killing Voice Live' video, uploaded by Dingo Music. The clip features IU singing all of her fans' most beloved hits from her twenties.
thesource.com

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Videos Removed From YouTube Channel

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s videos removed from YouTube, page is wiped clean. On Saturday, all the videos on YoungBoy’s YouTube channel were mysteriously removed. The Baton Rouge native’s page has over ten-million subscribers and more than nine-billion combined views. YoungBoy just recently dropped “safe then sorry” on YouTube, which was...
Observer

YouTuber MrBeast Surpasses 100 Million Views on Controversial Squid Game Recreation Video

Jimmy Doladson, popularly known as YouTuber MrBeast, recreated each Squid Game challenge in a video that earned over 100 million views in four days. The YouTube video, entitled, “$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life” featured 456 contestants competing in the different Squid Game challenges for cash and cost $3.5 million to make. Contestants had devices attached to them that pop when they are eliminated in the video. While some viewers were impressed with the sets featured in the video, critics say it took away from the emotional resonance of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Netflix hit.
newmilfordspectrum.com

Tomiii11, the Chilean youtuber who died of a brain tumor, receives the diamond button after 10 million people subscribed to his channel

Tomás Blanch , called Tomiii11 on YouTube, received diamond recognition from the video platform after gaining 10 billion followers. Those who received the recognition were his parents, since Tomás died on August 30 due to a brain tumor. The youtuber had already obtained two plaques previously: the silver one that...
dexerto.com

MrBeast’s Squid Game smashes YouTube records as it closes in on 100m+ views

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is crushing YouTube records with ease, as his real-life Squid Game video has vastly surpassed 100 million views. MrBeast has brought his viewers outlandish content in the past, but his re-creation of the Netflix show Squid Game is his most ambitious feat yet. With over $400,000 up for grabs, the sheer scale of the video hasn’t gone amiss as it continues to rake in heaps of viewers.
allkpop.com

BTS's "Dynamite" is the most-streamed song on Apple Music in 2021

On November 30, Apple Music revealed the biggest songs of the year on their platform with its annual Top 100 charts. These global charts highlight and celebrate another incredible year in music, and provide a truly unique and global perspective on the year's biggest music. The year 2021 was one of the most significant years for K-pop as its popularity and influence spread further across the globe.
epicstream.com

Record-breaking Twitch Star Ludwig Moves Exclusively to YouTube Gaming

Streamer Ludwig, who broke records for his number of subscribers on Twitch, is making a move away from the streaming platform, announcing that he's signed exclusively for YouTube Gaming. The 26-year-old streamer announced the move on Twitter (below), where he shared a short clip that features him and a friend...
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
ETOnline.com

Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Proud But Not Shocked' by Husband Iman Shumpert's 'Dancing With the Stars' Win

Teyana Taylor is bursting with love and pride for her husband, Iman Shumpert. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate the former basketball player's victory as the winner of Dancing With the Stars' 30th season. Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, took home the mirrorball trophy during Monday's epic finale. The pair performed an epic freestyle set to both "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "Bounce" by DJ Clent that guest judge Julianne Hough called the best freestyle in the show's history.
TMZ.com

Gorilla Glue Girl Records Song About Ordeal, Snubbed by Nicki Minaj

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco -- only now, she's doing it with a beat, and she's recorded it ... notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj. Tessica Brown is releasing her very own track, remixing snippets from her original viral...
