BLACKPINK's YouTube channel surpasses 70 million subscribers, breaking new record

Jimmy Doladson, popularly known as YouTuber MrBeast, recreated each Squid Game challenge in a video that earned over 100 million views in four days. The YouTube video, entitled, “$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life” featured 456 contestants competing in the different Squid Game challenges for cash and cost $3.5 million to make. Contestants had devices attached to them that pop when they are eliminated in the video. While some viewers were impressed with the sets featured in the video, critics say it took away from the emotional resonance of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Netflix hit.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO