For the past five decades a radical idea has been eating away at the soul of the global asset management industry: What if you can’t beat the market? At least, not consistently. Then all the time, energy and — most important — money spent trying to do so is wasted. You’d be better off buying a so-called passive fund that holds all the stocks in an index like the S&P 500. This idea became an $11 trillion tidal wave of cash, bringing with it concerns about whether passive portfolios are distorting financial markets. Now the debate is shifting again. Rather than a black-and-white choice, active is getting more passive and passive is getting more active. What’s unclear is whether this will improve investment tools or re-create the inefficiencies of the past.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO