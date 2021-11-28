ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Wilson on how to become a TV sensation

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay after day, the host of HBO’s “How To with John Wilson” roams New York City filming thousands of moments to put in his show. “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh accompanied Wilson to a dumpster. Wilson said, “Let’s see what the NYPD throws out.”. “You must have hours and...

