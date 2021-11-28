ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan Engaged to Bader S. Shammas

By William Twiddlesmith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow, someone decided to marry crazy. Just kidding. Lindsay Lohan and Bader S. Shammas are now engaged. Congrats to them both. Lohan showed off her engagement ring on Instagram with the caption:. “My love. My life. My family. My future....

Reality Tea

Randall Emmett’s Alleged Messages To Other Women Leak; Lala Kent Posts Cryptic Instagram Story

Looks like potentially the final nail in the coffin for Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s baby daddy and alleged two timer, Randall Emmet. Radar reports an Instagram account took Randall to task on Sunday, posting screenshots in an attempt to expose what they claim to be a pattern of cheating. The unconfirmed text exchanges took place with […] The post Randall Emmett’s Alleged Messages To Other Women Leak; Lala Kent Posts Cryptic Instagram Story appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Reportedly Refusing To Film Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Until They Give Her More Money

While Sutton Stracke may be the new queen of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for her persistence in questioning Erika Jayne and trying to get to the truth, Kathy Hilton is a legend. She was the refreshing comedic touch that RHOBH needed during a dark season filled with Erika’s woes. When Kathy joined the franchise […] The post Kathy Hilton Reportedly Refusing To Film Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Until They Give Her More Money appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ETOnline.com

Sutton Stracke Shares Update on Erika Jayne Relationship After Tense 'RHOBH' Reunion (Exclusive)

Sutton Stracke is willing to give Erika Jayne a chance. The two ended season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a not-so-great space, with Erika calling Sutton "a b***hy f**king c**t" among other things at the all-cast reunion. The season focused heavily on Erika's divorce from attorney Tom Girardi and the estranged couple's various legal woes, with a number of lawsuits mounted against them, the biggest of which alleges the embezzlement of millions of dollars from clients of Tom's firm.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Thought Kroy Biermann Was Going To Punch Him After Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Last Real Housewives Reunion; Andy Claims Kroy Brought A Gun To The Reunion

Real Housewives of Atlanta has always been a monumental city for the franchise for many reasons. It provided the first Real Housewives city with nearly an all-Black cast. It gave us the gift (some may say, created the monster) that is the queen NeNe Leakes. It also, if you think back, was the first city […] The post Andy Cohen Thought Kroy Biermann Was Going To Punch Him After Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Last Real Housewives Reunion; Andy Claims Kroy Brought A Gun To The Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
NFL
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION

