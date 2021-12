This past summer saw the top players in our state joined together to create Team Nevada and represent our state against the top Uncommitted prospects from around the country at the Junior Future Games, Future Games and the inaugural West Coast Games. Players from this team were selected from standout performances at their High School Scout Days and Open Scout Days, as well as the Underclass and Upperclass Top Prospect Games. The Team Nevada prospects were able to showcase their "stuff" in front of the hundreds of collegiate scouts in attendance at each of the national event with helping the 15 prospects currently committed with many more expected to come in the next couple months.

BASEBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO