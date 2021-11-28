ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sharon Gless: In conversation

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’ve been surrounded by movies all my life,” said actress Sharon Gless. “And I dreamed that someday, I could do that.”. Raised in an upper-class Los Angeles neighborhood, Gless grew up surrounded by the allure of Hollywood. “I used to go out there at night, and they had klieg lights going...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Book excerpt: "Apparently There Were Complaints" by Sharon Gless

In her new memoir, actress Sharon Gless, the Emmy-winning star of the classic cop show "Cagney & Lacey," writes about the highs and lows of her life, including a terrifying medical incident that would end her relationship with martinis. Read the excerpt below from "Apparently There Were Complaints" (published by...
DRINKS
The Guardian

All About Me! by Mel Brooks review – constant corpsing

Mel Brooks is the last comic in the world you can imagine wanting to be Hamlet – although, of course, that role is just another way of getting all the attention. He did play a Shakespearean actor in a 1983 remake of Ernst Lubitsch’s comedy To Be Or Not to Be, but otherwise the Danish you’re most likely to associate with Brooks is the kind you buy in a deli. Now 95, the comedian, screenwriter and director of such beloved spoofs as Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein and Silent Movie has written his autobiography. As the title might suggest, All About Me! is very much the work of the man who, as a young Jewish comic in the Borscht Belt resorts, got his break as a “pool tummler” (Yiddish for “entertainer”), his job to keep the guests happy and alert, and stop them falling asleep round the swimming pool.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Gless
Person
Cecil B. Demille
Person
Howard Hughes
Person
Tyne Daly
Person
Ben Mankiewicz
Person
Steven Spielberg
Wicked Local

Sharon actress to star in ‘Passing Strange’

Sharon actor Maria Hendricks will star in Moonbox Productions’ upcoming production “Passing Strange,” the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning musical by Stew and collaborator Heidi Rodewald running from Dec. 10 through Jan. 1 at the Boston Center for the Arts Roberts Theater. Produced by Sharman Altshuler and directed by Arthur...
BOSTON, MA
Sand Hills Express

Candice Bergen: One of a kind

At her cottage in Connecticut, Candice Bergen is teaching “Sunday Morning” host Jane Pauley the fine art of fast food. “Painting is one of those things that I really wish I could do,” Pauley said, painting a hamburger. “Well, you know, it comes with the doing,” Bergen said. “Are you...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Vincent Gallo Returns To Acting In The Daily Wire Movie ‘Shut In’

Cult and controversial actor-director Vincent Gallo is returning to acting after a near decade-long absence from features. Quietly, Gallo took on one of the lead roles in D.J. Caruso’s (xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Disturbia) movie thriller Shut In, which is the first original movie from conservative media outlet-turned film producer The Daily Wire. The project marks Gallo’s first feature acting role since 2013 film The Human Trust. The actor-filmmaker, now 60, is best known for directing controversial indie movie The Brown Bunny (2003) with Chloe Sevigny and Christina Ricci starrer Buffalo 66 (1998), and for leading cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s 2009 film...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simon Schuster#Universal Studios#Cagney Lacey#Pg
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Natalie Wood's sister says Christopher Walken spoke to detectives working her reopened case, but made them promise not to reveal what he said

The circumstances around Natalie Wood's 1981 death have long been the focus of intense speculation. The actress was yachting with her husband and co-star Christopher Walken when she disappeared and drowned. In an interview, Natalie's sister, Lana Wood, told Insider that she doesn't hold Walken responsible. The 1981 drowning death...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Dwayne Johnson gushes over ex-wife Dany Garcia in birthday tribute

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has wished his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, a happy birthday. The 'Red Notice' star posted an Instagram video praising the film's producer and his business partner - who he was married to between 1997 and 2007, and has daughter Simone, 20, with - and the "long road" they have travelled together.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy