ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Remembering Stephen Sondheim, a musical theater giant

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Sondheim forced the American musical to grow up, taking audiences to places they’d never been before:. [“I Know Things Now,” from “Into the Woods”]. To become like Little Red Riding Hood in “Into the Woods,” confronted with something new, sometimes scary, always exciting. He was just 26 when...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Lessons from Stephen Sondheim, the teacher

Stephen Sondheim may have been best known as one of the greatest composer/lyricists the theater has ever known. But he often said that he would have loved to have been a teacher — and he was an extraordinarily generous one to generations of young composers. I was one of them....
MUSIC
IndieWire

Stephen Sondheim Dies: Oscar-Winning Composer and Lyricist Was 91

Stephen Sondheim, the beloved Oscar- and Tony-winning composer and lyricist behind such productions as “Company,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Into the Woods,” and the lyrics “West Side Story” and “Gypsy,” has died. He passed away early on Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut at the age of 91. The New York Times first reported news of his passing. Sondheim’s many works also included “Follies” (1971), “A Little Night Music” (1973), “Pacific Overtures” (1976), “Sweeney Todd” (1979), “Merrily We Roll Along” (1981), and “Sunday in the Park With George” (1984). Sondheim won Tony Awards for...
ROXBURY, CT
Variety

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss. “This can’t be the night we’ve long anticipated, because of the absence of Stephen Sondheim,” Spielberg said to the audience before the screening....
MOVIES
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums. The original play first appeared on Broadway in 1957, before transferring to the silver screen in 1961, and early reviews suggest that Steven Spielberg's new film version proves the music still resonates today. Three decades after its appearance, Metallica used a clip from one of its biggest tunes, "America", as the surprise intro to "Don't Tread On Me" on their seminal "Black Album". One of the pioneers of hard rock, Alice Cooper, also mined the musical for inspiration on his "Gutter Cat vs The Jets" in 1972, using the theme song from one of the rival gangs in the story.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georges Seurat
Person
Patti Lupone
Person
Mary Rodgers
Person
Stephen Sondheim
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
CBS New York

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Returns With 3-Week Homecoming Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returned to the stage Wednesday. Former dancers, including Judith Jamison, walked the red carpet at the dance company’s opening night gala at New York City Center in Midtown. Because of the pandemic, last year’s gala and season were virtual. This year, it was a joyous celebration of the famed dance company that included a performance of the Ailey classic “Revelations.” “Tonight is a testimony to the tenacity of this company, and I am so proud to be steering the ship,” artistic director Robert Battle said. “I’ve got a daughter who’s training at Alvin Ailey, and so I’m especially proud to be part of this evening,” actress Lorraine Toussaint said. “It was always a tradition, I don’t know going how far back, to see ‘Revelations’ at the end of the year. That’s always a special thing,” actress Julia Stiles said. “I’ve been aware of their existence and how important they are to the cultural fabric of Black America,” actor Harry Lennix said. Alvin Ailey American Dance runs through Dec. 19.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#American#West Side Story#Honey
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Sand Hills Express

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s rock & roll love story

It only takes a couple of bars to see, and hear, why Pat Benatar and her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, indeed “belong together.” Married nearly 40 years, they are among rock’s most enduring couples, if not at the very top of the list. Correspondent Jim Axelrod asked them, “Collaborating with...
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Gets Premiere Date and Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced that Season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will premiere on Feb. 18 with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks, and also released the first teaser. The series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a Jewish housewife in New York City who becomes a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her for his secretary. Season 4 begins in 1960, and looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom, but her commitment to her craft creates a rift between her and her loved ones. Tony Shalhoub, Alex Bornstein, Marin Hinkle,...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson Join Jimmy Fallon for Mixtape Medley on ‘That’s My Jam’

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, two coaches on The Voice this season, enter a battle round of their own as guests on the special preview of Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam, an hour-long music and comedy variety game show premiering on January 3rd on NBC. The pair is selected to go head-to-head in a mixtape medley showdown. Fallon spins the wheel of genres and categories from which the singers are tasked with performing, which fittingly lands on pop divas. Grande kicks off with a choreographed-from-memory run of Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again” while Clarkson follows after with “Any Man of...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast. The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy