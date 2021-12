Transaction fees are impacting the earnings of small-scale miners, but there is a solution. It is no secret that Ethereum is my favorite blockchain, and it has been for a long time. Ethereum has long had a vision for blockchain technology far beyond being a simple replacement for traditional currencies. However, Ethereum has a major transaction fee problem that makes using the network a hassle and overly costly. The developers have tried to address this issue with updates to how fees are calculated, however, it is unlikely any updates will significantly lower fees until the late stages of the ETH 2.0 transition when shard chains are introduced.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO