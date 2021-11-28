More than 80% of providers hit by IoT cyberattacks in last year and a half

Since 2000, hospitals have used FDA-regulated single-use device reprocessors to reduce costs across hospital service lines and lessen the environmental impact of single-use devices. The process of re-using single-use devices involves partnering with a reprocessor, which sets up systems for collecting certain single-use devices that are FDA-cleared to reprocess. The reprocessor then cleans, tests, inspects, and sterilizes the used devices and make them available to the hospital at a much lower cost than a new device. Devices included in reprocessing programs vary widely – from compression sleeves and pulse oximeters to OR devices and cardiology devices. As a result of reprocessing, hospitals can acquire technology they otherwise couldn’t afford, hire more nurses, offer their services to more patients, or otherwise improve care. The process is safe, scientifically advanced, and regulated by FDA.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO