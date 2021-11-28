ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 80% of providers hit by IoT cyberattacks in last year and a half

By John R. Fischer
DOT med
 5 days ago

In the past 18 months, 82% of healthcare providers have experienced some form of an IoT cyberattack. Of these, 34% were hit with ransomware, according to a paper by data security firm Medigate and cloud-based protection provider CrowdStrike. Among the trends that the study, titled "Healthcare IoT Security Operations...

