It’s a spectacularly rough week to be Jussie Smollett. The former Empire actor is currently on trial for the January 2019 case that managed to outrage the nation twice over: once when Smollett told Chicago cops he’d been the victim of a possible hate crime, and then again when city police came forward to allege the 39-year-old had orchestrated the attack to get attention, including from the Empire studio. They accused the gay, Black actor of hiring two brothers to put a noose around his neck and pour bleach on him, all while yelling homophobic and racist slurs.

