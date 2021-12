Picture a perfect spa day: You’re probably imagining fluffy robes, cucumbers on your eyes and lemon in your water. And yes, those little perks are great. But when we think about it, it’s really the skin rejuvenation and relaxation of the treatments that leave us with the lasting effects we love. So, we wondered if there was a way to get those spa-like results without actually going to a spa. (Because sometimes, especially during the chaos that is the holiday season, it’s just not in the cards.) Turns out there is. Behold: Beauty products that’ll help you get a glow-up and de-stress at the same time—all in the comfort of your own home. Oh, and they all make great holiday gifts too.

SKIN CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO