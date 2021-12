– Patsy and Glenn Tucker celebrated 72 years of a happy marriage on Nov. 18 at the Creston Village assisted living and memory care community in Paso Robles where they live. Patsy and Glenn met during Patsy’s senior year of high school as a carhop. Glenn and his friends were there. It was Halloween night and Glenn made a bet with his friends that he could get a date with Patsy. He went over to her and asked if she would like to go to the midnight showing at the theater. Patsy was mad because all of her friends were having a party and she had to work, so she said yes.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO