ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron raises concerns about global vaccine equity and hesitancy

By Carmen Paun
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahpAG_0d8XPF2600
A petrol attendant stands next to a newspaper headline about the Omicron variant on Saturday in Pretoria, South Africa. | Denis Farrell/AP Photo

Global health experts say the emergence of the Omicron variant in southern Africa is a byproduct of unheeded warnings about vaccine inequity they've said could fuel public health crises in the developing world and prolong the Covid-19 pandemic.

Africa remains the most under-vaccinated region of the world, with some 7 percent of its 1.3 billion people fully immunized, while North America has vaccinated about 54 percent of its population, according to Our World in Data . While developed nations committed to donate some of their excess doses and the U.S. bought 1 billion Pfizer-BioNTech shots for the rest of the world, only around half a billion doses overall have reached developing nations so far.

“We will only prevent variants from emerging if we are able to protect all of the world’s population, not just the wealthy parts,” said Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the organization co-leading the COVAX vaccine equity initiative, in an emailed statement.

After waiting on supplies for months, South Africa, at the epicenter of the new outbreak, now has enough doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the number of people getting shots is about 120,000 per day , less than half of the government’s target of 300,000 per day. Immunizations among 20- to 40 year-olds are lagging, making the young adult cohort particularly vulnerable to the fast-spreading variant.



But some African officials are annoyed that instead of enabling global equity to Covid vaccines, developed nations are slapping southern African nations with travel bans in response to the new variant.

“We advocated, begged, pleaded that high-income countries share doses, support #TRIPS & local production of vaccines on the continent. They largely refused,” tweeted Ayoade Alakija , who co-chairs the African Union’s Covid-19 vaccine delivery alliance. “This was inevitable but completely avoidable. Travel bans are not the answer, urgently vaccinating the world is,” she wrote Friday.

African Union officials have complained about the lack of vaccines since the U.S., United Kingdom and the European Union pre-purchased the bulk of available supplies at the end of 2020. COVAX, coordinated by the World Health Organization and Gavi, has been unable to make up for the shortfall and reach the most at-risk people in poor countries.

Berkley said the supply situation, and the urgency of the new variant, requires an all-out commitment from governments and vaccine manufacturers.

“This means manufacturers and donors providing the visibility for countries to roll out the largest national immunization programs in their history, and it means recipient countries using all resources available to get safe and effective vaccines to those that need them," he said.

Beyond supply concerns, experts are grappling with high rates of vaccine hesitancy fueled by mistrust of government, of the pharmaceutical industry and online misinformation.

The inability to pinpoint how the variant emerged — and a lack of knowledge about how well it stands up to vaccines — makes it difficult to link the new crisis with the broader equity question, said Ingrid Katz, a physician and associate faculty director at Harvard Global Health Institute who has worked on HIV in the region.

“What we know is that South Africa has some of the best scientists in the region and perhaps in the world in terms of sequencing and they're sequencing much more aggressively than we are in the United States,” she said.


Still, regions with less access to the vaccine are most vulnerable if they're in the path of a fast-moving regional outbreak.

“It’s going to propagate in regions of the world that have very low vaccination rates,” Katz said.

South Africa and Africa will need financial, public health and scientific support to ensure the virus doesn’t spread to the rest of the world, tweeted Tulio de Oliveira , the director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa and one of the top experts working on genomic sequencing.

So far, the world’s response to the emergence of Omicron is a lesson on how not to deal with a pandemic, according to Madhukar Pai, a doctor and global health expert who teaches at the McGill School of Population and Global Health in Montreal. “Big panic over a new variant that's not fully understood yet & punishing countries for reporting it. No panic over the 3+ billion people who've had little access to vaccines, tests & therapeutics,” he tweeted .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Global Health#Ap Photo Global#Our World In Data#Gavi#Covax#Covid#Southern African#The African Union
Channel 3000

Vaccine inequity and hesitancy made the Omicron variant more likely, scientists say

Many of the world’s richest countries have spent the past year hoarding coronavirus vaccines, buying up enough doses to vaccinate their populations several times over and consistently failing to deliver on their promises to share doses with the developing world. The World Health Organization said the approach was “self-defeating” and “immoral.”
SCIENCE
nystateofpolitics.com

CUNY epidemiologist discusses Omicron variant, vaccine hesitancy

As of Friday, no cases of the COVID-19 variant known as “Omicron” had been detected in the U.S., but because the World Health Organization has warned that the global risk from Omicron was very high, some countries have closed their borders. The U.S. is restricting flights from South Africa and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

What experts know about the Omicron 'variant of concern'

(HealthDay)—Hopes for an easing of the pandemic were dealt a major setback over the Thanksgiving weekend, with news that a variant first spotted in southern Africa carries a multiplicity of mutations that might make it resistant to approved vaccines. At an emergency meeting convened Friday by the World Health Organization,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
POLITICO

Omicron drives new urgency for global pandemic treaty

OMICRON SPURS PANDEMIC TREATY URGENCY — The panic Omicron sparked was felt in Geneva, where health officials from around the world met this week and decided to start negotiating an agreement to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the move as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Coinspeaker

Omicron Concerns Triggers Fresh Global Selloff in Markets

The emergence of the Omicron variant and its reported resistance to existing vaccines has adversely impacted global markets. There is a growing concern in the global markets that the new Covid variant, dubbed Omicron, could be too much for vaccine efficacy. Health authorities have repeatedly stressed that it is still...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Canadian drugmaker says its COVID-19 vaccine is effective

A Canadian drugmaker said its plant-based COVID-19 vaccine showed strong protection against the virus and will soon seek authorization at home and elsewhere.Medicago announced Tuesday that its two-dose vaccine was 71% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in a large, late-stage study that included several variants including the delta variant. The company’s results did not include the emerging omicron variant, which wasn’t circulating during the study period. The Quebec City company said it will seek Canadian approval “imminently” and has also begun the process to file with regulators in the U.S., U.K. and other countries. The company said it's also preparing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Many vaccines offer protection as boosters; Pfizer and Moderna may work best, study says

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Many vaccination and booster shot combinations appear to increase people’s protection against the coronavirus, but Pfizer’s and Moderna’s shots — both based on mRNA technology — may work best, according to a new study. The results lend weight to “mix-and-match” booster shots, which the United States’ top public health official endorsed this fall.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

Omicron coronavirus variant sparks global concerns

CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann discusses growing concerns over the Omnicron variant of the coronavirus. These concerns are coinciding with a rising number of cases in the U.S. and soaring travel numbers over the holiday season. Also, John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, sits down with CBSN's Lana Zak to answer pressing questions about this variant and how it could impact life in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

WHO Europe says Covid vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high. Europe is battling a fierce surge in the pandemic, with the WHO registering 120,000 Covid-related deaths on the continent since November 23 when it warned of up to 500,000 more deaths by March 2022. Regional director Hans Kluge said compulsory vaccines should be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted". Noting that mandates have increased vaccine uptake in some cases, Kluge said these were "context specific", and added that the effect mandates may have on "public confidence and public trust" must also be considered.
WORLD
The Independent

European drug regulator backs mixing COVID-19 vaccines

The European Union drug regulator gave its backing Tuesday to mixing different types of vaccines in initial vaccination and booster campaigns to battle the coronavirus.The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that using different types of vaccines together, known as heterologous vaccination, can provide protection against COVID-19.The announcement comes as much of Europe is facing rising infection and hospital rates and concerns about the new omicron variant.The EMA, together with the European Center for Disease Control, said that a mix-and-match strategy could give nations more options in vaccination campaigns as much of the continent faces rising infection and hospitalization rates.“The evidence available so far with different types of authorized vaccines indicates that a heterologous booster appears as good as or better in terms of immune responses than a homologous booster,” the agencies said in a statement. Read More Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?Study suggests past COVID infection may not fend off omicronEU drug regulator starts reviewing new coronavirus vaccine
PHARMACEUTICALS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
151K+
Followers
9K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy