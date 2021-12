DEUCE is currently seeking bands and artists to be included on this years Numberella Charity Album. Each year Numberella releases a charity album for an educational charity. This year, they are raising money for It's Humanity Foundation who work to provide free education for children in the poorest areas of Bangladesh. In addition to their exisiting campuses, It's Humanity Foundation recently opened a school on a converted bus which now tours around the slums in the capital Dhaka; broadening the horizons and improving the prospects of children there. Most recently the innovation was featured on BBC Asia. The submission deadline is Friday, December 17, 2021.

