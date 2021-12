(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Social has turned downtown Newark’s Mulberry Commons, and the nearby Ironside Building, into winter wonderlands for their Newark Winter Village event. The event kicked off on December 1 and runs through January 31, featuring an ice skating rink, a shopping marketplace, and a variety of games and activities. This will be the first time Newark residents will be able to enjoy public outdoor ice skating in their city.

