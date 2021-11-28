ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Marvin Allen Vestal

By Obituaries
searktoday.com
 5 days ago

Marvin Allen Vestal, 75, of Montrose, died November 26, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Vestal was a native of Danville, Arkansas and a resident of the Trafalgar community outside of Hamburg for many years. He was a 1964 graduate of Lakeside High School and a 1966 graduate of the Ouachita Valley...

searktoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ozarkradionews.com

Eugene “Bud” Marvin

We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Bud Marvin who passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, November 16, 2021 while at his home with his family at his side. Bud was born September 18, 1946 in Sacramento, CA and was 75 years old. Services are pending at this time. On-line condolences may be made at www.willowspringsfuneralhome.com.
OBITUARIES
kniakrls.com

Marvin Anderson

Services for Marvin “Dink” Anderson, 75, of Chariton will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will be at the Chariton Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the funeral home following the cemetery service. Family will receive friends on Monday evening from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the family to be designated at a later date.
CHARITON, IA
thewashingtondailynews.com

Marvin Alfred “Fritz” Tanner, Sr.

TANNER, Marvin Alfred “Fritz Sr”, on Monday, November 29, 2021 peacefully departed this world at the age of 82. Fritz was married to the late Norfleet Daniel “Punkin” Pike for 52 years before her death in 2009. Punkin and Fritz have four children, Marvin Tanner “Fritz Jr.” of Washington NC and his wife Sheila, Norfleet Tanner (Teny – deceased 1979), Bryant Tanner McCarthy of Wilson NC and her husband Tim, and Ruth Tanner Wilkins of Virginia Beach, Va. and her husband, David. In 2015, Fritz married Joan Lusin. Joan’s two children are Deann Newman (Bob) and Babbet Lusin of Chocowinity. As Fritz would say, “This is a New Chapter in my life with Joan.” Between the two of them, there are six children and eight grandchildren. Mat Tanner of Asheville NC, Elizabeth Tanner of Durham NC, Ann Hunt Copley (Tyler) of Washington NC, Tanner McCarthy of Wilson NC, and Carolyn McCarthy of Wilson NC, Stewart Wilkins of Virginia Beach, Va, Kate Wilkins of Virginia Beach, Va. and Michael Newman of Memphis, TN.
WASHINGTON, NC
On3.com

4-star DL Deone Walker set to announce college decision on Dec. 15

Just a few days after he’ll take his official visit to Kentucky, Deone Walker will announce his college decision. According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Walker will make his commitment on Wednesday, Dec. 15 on CBS Sports HQ. That day will mark the first of the Early Signing Period. Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops was in to see Walker on Monday for an in-home visit.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
easttexasradio.com

Marvin Nichols Reservoir

Last week in Pittsburg, the Region D water board agreed to hold off on conflict-resolution planning because of one prominent bone of contention between East Texas and the Dallas metroplex. In 2019, the state Legislature passed a new requirement for water planning boards to identify potential conflicts and discuss coordination and strategies with other regional groups at the beginning of the water cycle planning process. The meeting featured several public comments against the building of Marvin Nichols Reservoir, which is slated in the 2022 state water plan to be in production by 2050.
DALLAS, TX
searktoday.com

Youth and veterans’ duck hunt set for Dec. 4

The first segment of Arkansas’s regular duck season has come to a close. But that doesn’t mean all of the shooting has stopped. Thanks to special rules enacted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, duck hunters 15 and younger, as well as active-duty military personnel and veterans, may hunt waterfowl during Arkansas’s third annual Special Youth and Active Duty Military and Veteran Waterfowl Hunt Dec. 4.
MILITARY
Sports Illustrated

Jeffrey M’Ba Blog: Visits to Iron Bowl, Jackson State For No. 1 JUCO Recruit

Jeffrey M'Ba is one of the most highly-recruited prospects in America, hauling in 30 offers since arriving on the Junior College scene at Independence C.C. in Kansas. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling his journey to football from his time in France to his recruitment and preparation for his upcoming college decision.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy