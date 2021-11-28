Marvin Allen Vestal

TANNER, Marvin Alfred “Fritz Sr”, on Monday, November 29, 2021 peacefully departed this world at the age of 82. Fritz was married to the late Norfleet Daniel “Punkin” Pike for 52 years before her death in 2009. Punkin and Fritz have four children, Marvin Tanner “Fritz Jr.” of Washington NC and his wife Sheila, Norfleet Tanner (Teny – deceased 1979), Bryant Tanner McCarthy of Wilson NC and her husband Tim, and Ruth Tanner Wilkins of Virginia Beach, Va. and her husband, David. In 2015, Fritz married Joan Lusin. Joan’s two children are Deann Newman (Bob) and Babbet Lusin of Chocowinity. As Fritz would say, “This is a New Chapter in my life with Joan.” Between the two of them, there are six children and eight grandchildren. Mat Tanner of Asheville NC, Elizabeth Tanner of Durham NC, Ann Hunt Copley (Tyler) of Washington NC, Tanner McCarthy of Wilson NC, and Carolyn McCarthy of Wilson NC, Stewart Wilkins of Virginia Beach, Va, Kate Wilkins of Virginia Beach, Va. and Michael Newman of Memphis, TN.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO