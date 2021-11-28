ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Paul D. Dentscheff 1960-2021

Vindy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY — Paul D. Dentscheff, 60, passed away suddenly at his home, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. He was the son of Dr. Jordan Dentscheff M.D. and Elisabeth “Elly” Karavcheva Dentscheff. He was preceded in death by both. Mourning his loss are his son, Ryan, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Stawiski Dentscheff...

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Paul Louis Hayes: 1928-2021

Paul Louis Hayes, 93, passed away peacefully at home on the family tree farm in Vader, Washington on Sept. 1, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, California in 1928 to proud Hungarian immigrant parents, Louis and Mary. Brother Joe followed shortly in 1930. The family lived in Venice Beach, where his father was a carpenter and his mother worked at the estate of silent screen movie star Marion Davies. The family worked hard with young Paul and Joe assisting their father in many construction projects. Although it was the height of the Great Depression, the family stayed close and strong with other relatives and immigrants in the community. There were also plenty of family adventures, such as road trips across the western states, including the 1939 San Francisco World’s Fair and seeing new “talkie” movies at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. In the early 1940s the family moved to the small resort community of Lake Elsinore, purchasing a fruit orchard property where young Paul began his love for the great outdoors and the farming lifestyle.
VADER, WA
Vindy.com

Community news

NURSES TO MEET: The Youngstown Council of Catholic Nurses will meet noon today for a Christmas luncheon and installation of officers. The luncheon will be at A La Carte Catering, 419 Lisbon St., Canfield. TOY DRIVE: The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians will conduct its second annual toy drive to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Vindy.com

November sees Ohio cases grow

A surge in COVID-19 cases during the second half of November resulted in Ohio seeing an increase in cases reported that month compared to October. Overall, the 144,890 cases in November is the fifth-highest amount for a month since the March 2020 start of the pandemic. During the first 15...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy