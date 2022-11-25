Best streaming deals in November 2022: up to 80% off in the Black Friday sales

It's a great time for streaming deals right now, with plenty of services offering huge discounts on monthly or annual subscriptions as part of the Black Friday sales — and we've found all the best ones below.

There are also some impressive discounts on streaming hardware like Amazon Fire sticks or Roku devices , to give you an easy way to stream whether or not you have a smart TV . These will help you make the most of the best streaming service discounts to save money in multiple ways.

There are plenty more streaming sales and deals on than usual thanks to Black Friday and we're scouring the web to make sure the best ones are listed below. Some of these are so good, even members of the What to Watch team have picked them up.

Streaming deals help you catch up on all the much-watch and brand-new movies, TV shows, documentaries, sports and more, without having to pay too much money for that privilege.

But finding the best streaming deal can be quite a bit of work. To save you going service-to-service, to see what deals are available, we're here to help. This guide will help you find all the current money-saving options available to you right now. Whenever we see a worthy discount, we'll add it to this list, though not all services offer them at any one time.

Since the early days of streaming services, deals have become rarer, but there are often a handful of platforms that offer discounts at any one time. Luckily for you, we always keep our eyes on the streaming services news, so we know when deals are running, and we'll make sure to keep you updated with all the important ones running.

Streaming service deals in the US

Sling TV: $10 off, free channels and free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Sling TV has loads of Black Friday deals. You can get $10 off your first month, a free Amazon streaming stick, and a selection of free channels to boot. The deals make getting this live TV streaming service much more affordable, for a limited time.

Ends November 28

Hulu monthly: was $2, now $8 for an entire year, saving 75%

For Black Friday, you can get Hulu's ad-enabled tier for just $2 per month, instead of $8, as long as you're a new subscriber (or returning one who hasn't been signed up to the service in the last month). Over the year you'll pay just $24, saving 75%.

Hulu + Disney Plus monthly: was $16, now $5 for an entire year

On top of the previous deal, you can add Disney Plus for just $2.99 per month, meaning you're paying less than $5 for the two streaming services. Usually they cost $8 each, though from December 8 a permanent bundle will price them at $10 for both.

HBO Max monthly: was $9.99, now $2, saving 80% for first three months

For three months, new or returning subscribers need only pay $2, not $10, to enjoy the HBO Max library. This deal gets you the ad-supported tier, with no reduction on the premium alternative. After this time the fee will defer to the original price.

Discovery Plus: was $5, now $1, saving 80% for first three months

You can get your first three months of Discovery Plus for just $1 each in this Black Friday deal. It's on the Lite tier, which comes with ads, and when the deal ends you'll revert to paying the full $5 price. Discovery Plus is home to lots of factual and non-fiction information.

Paramount Plus: was $49.99/$99.99, now $24.99/$49.99, saving 50%

Paramount Plus is usually priced at $49.99 for ad-enabled Essential or $99.99 for ad-free Premium, but a Black Friday deal brings the price down to $24.99 or $49.99 respectively. It makes a year of Paramount's catalog surprisingly affordable, especially when you consider all the great movies and shows available.

Ends November 28

Peacock: annual subscription for 99c per month

Amazon Prime Video channels: $1.99 per month for first two months

Sling TV: 50% off your first month

If you're interested in signing up for the live TV streaming service Sling, you'll be pleased to know that new subscribers can get 50% off their first month. That means you'll only have to pay $20 for the Blue or Orange bundle, or $27.50 for both, instead of $40 or $55.

Amazon Prime Video: half price for students

Disney Plus: save $30 on annual subscription ahead of price hike

A Disney Plus price hike begins on December 8, so the monthly cost will rise from $7.99 to $10.99, and the annual one will increase from $79.99 to $109.99.

To save money, we'd recommend signing up for the annual plan before then, to save you $30 over the course of the year.

Disney Bundle: get Disney, Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13.99

The Disney Bundle is a great way to save money: it gets you access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $13.99, which is less than you'd pay for any two of those services normally.

Hulu: bundle with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus for $13.99

As mentioned in our Disney Plus section, you can get Hulu along with Disney's streaming service and ESPN Plus for $13.99, saving you about $12 on the price of getting them individually.

Paramount Plus: free Paramount Plus subscription with Walmart Plus

Discovery Plus: was $5, now $1, saving 80% for first three months

Streaming service deals in the UK

Paramount Plus annual plan: was £69.90, now £34.95, saving 50%

Amazon Prime Video: select channels for 99p per month

Apple TV Plus: 6 months free with Currys purchase

Currys is offering 6 months of Apple TV Plus for free, for anyone who buys an item in its Black Friday sales , as long as you've not already taken up a similar deal from the brand. There are deals on things like TVs, kitchen appliances, smartphones and laptops, and you can see the entire Currys Black Friday deals page here .

Free three-month trial with Xbox Games Pass

Paramount Plus: 7-day free trial

If you're interested in signing up for Paramount Plus, the closest thing it has to a deal is a seven-day free trial which gives you a week of free access to its library. To double it, you can also try the trial of the Paramount Plus Prime Video channel .

Sky TV bundle

Discovery Plus: seven-day trial or bundles with other services

Streaming device deals in the US

Chromecast HD: was $30, now $18, saving 40% at Walmart

An affordable way to get streaming apps on your non-smart TV, this Chromecast comes wtih a remote and supports HD video streaming. There's also a 4K version on offer:

Chromecast 4K: was $48, now $40 at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $40, now $20, saving 50% at Amazon

Amazon's own streaming stick is on offer at half off, and it comes with a remote with easy access to certain apps. If you're a Prime subscriber, this dongle will make using all the Amazon services even easier. Two other versions of the Fire TV Stick are also on offer:

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $30, now $15, saving 50% at Amazon

Fire TR Stick 4K: was $50, now $25, saving 50% at Amazon



Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $50, now $25, saving 50% at Amazon

You can get a 4K Roku streaming stick for half-off from Amazon, which makes it one of the most affordable ways to turn your screen into a smart TV. It comes with a remote control and allows access to loads of apps including ESPN Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more. The top-end Roku Ultra and affordable Roku Express are also reduced:

Roku Express: was $30, now $18, saving 40% at Amazon

Roku Ultra: was $100, now $70, saving 30% at Amazon

Apple TV 4K 32GB: was $180, now $160, saving 11% at Walmart

Lots of versions of Apple's 4K streaming device are on offer, in both their 32GB and 64GB configurations. The flagship deal, above, is on the newest model released in mid-October 2022, but this third-gen version isn't your only option:

4K Gen 2 32GB: was $180, now $99, saving 44% at Amazon

4K Gen 2 64GB: was $190, now $114, saving 40% at Walmart

HD Gen 2 32GB: was $99, now $59 at Walmart

Streaming device deals in the UK

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was £40, now £23, saving 43% at Amazon

Amazon's primary streaming dongle is nearly half price from the retailer, and plugging this into your TV gives you easy access to plenty of streaming services and apps. Two other versions of the Fire TV Stick are also on offer:

Fire TV Stick Lite: was £30, now £18, saving 40% at Amazon

Fire TR Stick 4K: was £50, now £28, saving 44% at Amazon



Sky: save up to £144 Sky Glass and Stream

In its various Black Friday deals, Sky is offering big discounts on its Sky Glass TV and Sky Stream dongle, bundled with Netflix and Sky channels. You can save up to £144 if you pick the 65-inch Sky Glass, but there are savings on various other devices and bundles.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was £50, now £39, saving 22% at Amazon

There's a small discount on this 4K Roku streaming dongle, complete with a remote. It's an easy way to get lots of apps like ITV Hub, Apple TV Plus, Netflix and iPlayer from one device. A few other Roku streaming devices are reduced too, including some more affordable or premium picks:

Roku Express: was £30, now £14, saving 53% at Amazon

Roku Express 4K: was £40, now £30, saving 23% at Amazon

Roku Streambar: was £130, now £99, saving 24% at Amazon

Streaming deals for Black Friday

At the time of writing, Black Friday streaming deals haven't quite begun, though there are some related ones (like the US Paramount Plus or UK Currys ones). So we'll brief you on what you can expect.

When will the Black Friday streaming deals begin?

We'll probably see some early Black Friday streaming deals kick off in the week or two leading up to the main event on November 25. These will probably be on peripherals like streaming sticks, or other entertainment-related items like box sets or Lego sets.

In previous years some of the best streaming service deals have actually only begun on Black Friday itself, and ended on Cyber Monday. A good example of this is the Hulu deals, which have historically only been available for a small window.

That means it's useful to check back every day or so, to find the best discounts on streaming services.

What kind of Black Friday streaming deals could we see?

Generally the Black Friday streaming deals reduce the monthly price of a subscription for a set amount of time — for example Disney Plus often brings the monthly price down for your first few months, and Hulu offers a year of subscription for a reduced monthly cost.

Remember, once you're signed up, you'll stay signed up. Once the allotted period ends, you'll default to paying the usual fee, unless you remember to cancel.

For streaming hardware, we'll likely see a percentage discount on individual products, like 30% off a streaming stick or TV. These items require one-off payments, unlike streaming services.

Streaming deals FAQs

What is the best streaming deal?

Streaming service deals come and go — if they didn't, they wouldn't be a 'deal', just a regular price. But there's always one or two standout deals.

In the US, the Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus) is a great option for people who want all three services. The cost, $13.99, is less than you'd pay for any two of the services and gets you a third totally free as well.

In the UK, it's usually mobile operator bundles that offer the best deals, so when you're buying a new phone contract, you can often use that to get yourself cheap streaming service subscriptions.

When do the best streaming deals take place?

Some deals, like bundles and trials, roll all year round. But others only pop up sporadically.

A great time to look for streaming service deals is around Black Friday, which in 2022 falls on Friday 25 November. In previous years, we've seen great discounts on Disney Plus, AMC Plus, Discovery Plus, Hulu and a fair few Prime Video channels.

Certain companies have special 'days' too, like Disney Plus Day and Amazon Prime Day, and we often see discounts on the corresponding services for a limited time.

What makes a good streaming deal?

When streaming services were new, each offered plenty of deals to try and get you to try this new-fangled way of watching TV. That's not the case anymore, and actual discounts on streaming services are few and far between.

So a "good deal" on a streaming service can be anything that lets you save money, but the most common we see are bundles, that group multiple services in for a lower price. As long as you want all the services, this is a good way to save.

The best deals are the straight-up discounts though, especially on annual subscriptions, as they save you the most amount of cash (as monthly deals only reduce one month's bill).