Best streaming deals in December 2022: savings on Prime Video, Disney Plus, more

Finding the best streaming deal is vital if you want to save money while staying entertained. Deals, bundles and trials let you save money on the usual monthly cost of streaming services, and in this day and age, they're vital.

With so many streaming services available nowadays, the cost of subscriptions can rapidly add up if you pay full price, especially if you're subscribing to quite a few. While we've got a ranking to the best streaming services out there, there are so many good ones that it's hard to avoid the fear of missing out unless you're subscribed to a few.

That's why we've written up this guide to all the streaming deals out there. We keep tabs on all the top offerings and when they put out trials, deals or imminent price increases, we'll let you know, to help you save that cash. This article will save you going from service to service, checking them to see if they offer any discount

We're sorry to say that right now isn't a great time for streaming deals — Black Friday has just wrapped up, and the many discounts offered at the time have finished. But we could see some more arrive in time for Christmas, so keep checking back.

Since the early days of streaming services, deals have become rarer, but there are often a handful of platforms that offer discounts at any one time. Luckily for you, we always keep our eyes on the streaming services news, so we know when deals are running, and we'll make sure to keep you updated with all the important ones running.

Streaming service deals in the US

Paramount Plus annual plan: was $49.99/$99.99, now $24.99/$49.99, saving 50%

Paramount Plus is offering half-price on an annual subscription, getting you the Essential plan for just $25 or ad-free Premium for $50, for an entire year of streaming. It's a great price, especially for Paramount's upcoming exclusives.

Ends January 1, 2023 View Deal

Amazon Prime Video channels: $1.99 per month for first two months

Loads of Prime Video channels (add-ons with extra content) cost just $1.99 per month for your first month if you subscribe now. The list includes Showtime, Epix, Starz, Paramount Plus and Hallmark Movies Now. View Deal

Sling TV: 50% off your first month

If you're interested in signing up for the live TV streaming service Sling, you'll be pleased to know that new subscribers can get 50% off their first month. That means you'll only have to pay $20 for the Blue or Orange bundle, or $27.50 for both, instead of $40 or $55.

Amazon Prime Video: half price for students

If you're a college student, you can get half price off the monthly cost of an Amazon Prime subscription, which includes Prime Video as part of the package. This means you have to pay $7.49 per month, instead of $14.99. View Deal

Disney Plus: save $30 on annual subscription ahead of price hike

A Disney Plus price hike begins on December 8, so the monthly cost will rise from $7.99 to $10.99, and the annual one will increase from $79.99 to $109.99.

To save money, we'd recommend signing up for the annual plan before then, to save you $30 over the course of the year.

Disney Bundle: get Disney, Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13.99

The Disney Bundle is a great way to save money: it gets you access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $13.99, which is less than you'd pay for any two of those services normally.

This tier is actually being removed on December 8, with two cheaper and one pricier option replacing it. You can find out more about the Disney bundle here , or sign up for it here . View Deal

Hulu: bundle with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus for $13.99

As mentioned in our Disney Plus section, you can get Hulu along with Disney's streaming service and ESPN Plus for $13.99, saving you about $12 on the price of getting them individually.

Hulu often sees fantastic Black Friday deals — in 2021, you could sign up for a yearly membership for the equivalent of $0.99 per month. So it may be worth holding fire on spending until then, unless you also want Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. View Deal

Paramount Plus: free Paramount Plus subscription with Walmart Plus

A new perk of Walmart Plus, Walmart's shopping-focused subscription service, is a free membership to Paramount Plus' ad-enabled tier. That means the $12.95-per-month Walmart price will include the $4.99-per-month streaming service, really improving your savings. Walmart Plus subscribers also get early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals, which you can view here . View Deal

Streaming service deals in the UK

Paramount Plus annual plan: was £69.90, now £34.95, saving 50%

Getting Paramount Plus for just £34.95 for an entire year means that the 12 months of content will be about as cheap as just 3 months of Netflix standard. It's a great price, especially for Paramount's upcoming exclusives. View Deal

Amazon Prime Video: select channels for 99p per month

If you're an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you've possibly considered paying extra for access to one of its many channels. For a limited time, you can sign up for one from a select list, and you'll only pay 99p for your first three months. The list includes Lionsgate Plus, MGM, BFI Player and Curzon. After three months you'll go to their respective monthly prices. View Deal

Apple TV Plus: free three-month trial with Xbox Games Pass

Subscribers to Xbox Games Pass Ultimate now get a free 3-month trial to Apple TV Plus as well as Apple Music. Check out the Games Pass bundles here . The deal ends March 31. View Deal

Paramount Plus: 7-day free trial

If you're interested in signing up for Paramount Plus, the closest thing it has to a deal is a seven-day free trial which gives you a week of free access to its library. To double it, you can also try the trial of the Paramount Plus Prime Video channel .

Sky TV bundle

If you're a Sky TV customer, you get Paramount Plus for free, and you can check out the Sky TV bundles here. View Deal

Discovery Plus: seven-day trial or bundles with other services

Discovery Plus offers a seven-day trial of its Entertainment tier (sans sports) which usually costs £3.99 per month. Also Vodafone members can get 6 months for free — details here — while Sky Q customers get 12 months by going here . View Deal

Streaming deals for Black Friday

At the time of writing, Black Friday streaming deals haven't quite begun, though there are some related ones (like the US Paramount Plus or UK Currys ones). So we'll brief you on what you can expect.

When will the Black Friday streaming deals begin?

We'll probably see some early Black Friday streaming deals kick off in the week or two leading up to the main event on November 25. These will probably be on peripherals like streaming sticks, or other entertainment-related items like box sets or Lego sets.

In previous years some of the best streaming service deals have actually only begun on Black Friday itself, and ended on Cyber Monday. A good example of this is the Hulu deals, which have historically only been available for a small window.

That means it's useful to check back every day or so, to find the best discounts on streaming services.

What kind of Black Friday streaming deals could we see?

Generally the Black Friday streaming deals reduce the monthly price of a subscription for a set amount of time — for example Disney Plus often brings the monthly price down for your first few months, and Hulu offers a year of subscription for a reduced monthly cost.

Remember, once you're signed up, you'll stay signed up. Once the allotted period ends, you'll default to paying the usual fee, unless you remember to cancel.

For streaming hardware, we'll likely see a percentage discount on individual products, like 30% off a streaming stick or TV. These items require one-off payments, unlike streaming services.

Streaming deals FAQs

What is the best streaming deal?

Streaming service deals come and go — if they didn't, they wouldn't be a 'deal', just a regular price. But there's always one or two standout deals.

In the US, the Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus) is a great option for people who want all three services. The cost, $13.99, is less than you'd pay for any two of the services and gets you a third totally free as well.

In the UK, it's usually mobile operator bundles that offer the best deals, so when you're buying a new phone contract, you can often use that to get yourself cheap streaming service subscriptions.

When do the best streaming deals take place?

Some deals, like bundles and trials, roll all year round. But others only pop up sporadically.

A great time to look for streaming service deals is around Black Friday, which in 2022 falls on Friday 25 November. In previous years, we've seen great discounts on Disney Plus, AMC Plus, Discovery Plus, Hulu and a fair few Prime Video channels.

Certain companies have special 'days' too, like Disney Plus Day and Amazon Prime Day, and we often see discounts on the corresponding services for a limited time.

What makes a good streaming deal?

When streaming services were new, each offered plenty of deals to try and get you to try this new-fangled way of watching TV. That's not the case anymore, and actual discounts on streaming services are few and far between.

So a "good deal" on a streaming service can be anything that lets you save money, but the most common we see are bundles, that group multiple services in for a lower price. As long as you want all the services, this is a good way to save.

The best deals are the straight-up discounts though, especially on annual subscriptions, as they save you the most amount of cash (as monthly deals only reduce one month's bill).