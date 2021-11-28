ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Carrick explains why Ronaldo was on the bench in Man Utd’s Premier League clash vs Chelsea

By Chris Burton
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Devils’ interim boss left the Portuguese superstar out of his starting XI for a heavyweight encounter at Stamford Bridge. Michael Carrick has been explaining why Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of his starting XI for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Red...

www.goal.com

Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
goal.com

Carrick: Man Utd's Villarreal win was for Solskjaer

The Red Devils secured first place in their Champions League group with a win in Spain on Tuesday. Interim Manchester United boss Michael Carrick dedicated his side's win over Villarreal to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he praised his charges for bouncing back after the Norwegian's departure. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ronaldo has message for Man Utd teammates ahead of Watford clash

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has called on teammates to rally for their clash with Watford. Ronaldo has urged Manchester United to dig deep to get back on track. The Red Devils return to Premier League action at Watford after six losses in 12 games. And the United legend posted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Michael Carrick's Man Utd secure last-16 Champions League place with win over Villarreal

Man Utd struggle before the break with Villarreal dominating possession. Introduction of Rashford and Fernandes sparks United into life, with two late goals securing victory. For a club that knows how to deal in drama, of all varieties, Manchester United and their caretaker manager Michael Carrick looked like they were gearing up to take quiet pleasure from a boring 0-0 here. Plug the holes, stop the rot that cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job and move on to Chelsea on Sunday with only a third clean sheet in 26 matches and an important Champions League point in the bag. Amid the turmoil of recent days, they would have taken that beforehand, you would have thought. But then the clock hit 78 minutes, Fred pressed, Cristiano Ronaldo pounced and suddenly a team that had not offered much threat to Villarreal’s goal up until that point amid their safety-first approach were on their way into the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare. If only United could bottle that caretaker bounce. By the end, there was even a first United goal for Jadon Sancho to celebrate. Carrick, in truth, could probably not have dreamed it would go this well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

Michael Carrick will lead Manchester United as caretaker for the first and last time in the Premier League in Sunday's trip to London to face Chelsea. Ralf Rangnick is set to take over on a short-term contract following the game and will lead United for the rest of the season until a permanent manager is appointed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Michael Carrick insists he is ‘focused’ on Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Chelsea despite the recent news of Ralf Rangnick’s appointment as the Red Devils’ new interim boss

Michael Carrick says he is focused on Manchester United's Premier League clash with Chelsea despite the background noise surrounding Ralf Rangnick's appointment as the new interim boss. The Red Devils parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last Sunday following their 4-1 hammering by Watford. As a result, Carrick took over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd coach Carrick explains dropping Fernandes for van de Beek

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick explained his decision to replace Bruno Fernandes with Donny van de Beek in the starting line up against Villarreal. United claimed a 2-0 win away from home to qualify for the round of 16 in the Champions League on Tuesday night. However, they got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
SkySports

Chelsea vs Man Utd: What tactics will Michael Carrick deploy to counter Thomas Tuchel's in-form side?

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge live on Sky Sports this Sunday - but how do the teams' current styles and form compare ahead of the blockbuster clash?. Michael Carrick will take charge of United for the first time in the Premier League after the club sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week and will look to end a torrid run of results that has seen the club lose five of the last seven league fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Carrick explains absence of Man Utd star Shaw against Villarreal

Manchester United's caretaker boss Michael Carrick revealed the reason for the absence of England left back Luke Shaw against Villarreal. Shaw suffered a head injury during the 4-1 loss to Watford in the Premier League, which led to the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Given it was Shaw's second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd Champions League winner Hargreaves: Carrick could earn job

Manchester United Champions League winner Owen Hargreaves can see Michael Carrick earning an extended stay as manager. The caretaker is off to a winning start after a Champions League victory at Villarreal and is expected to be remain in charge for the clash with Chelsea. Hargreaves said on BT Sport:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd: Jorginho atones for error with penalty to secure draw after Jadon Sancho's first Premier League goal

Premier League leaders Chelsea were left frustrated as Manchester United's conservative game plan earned them a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. With Cristiano Ronaldo benched, United redefined the idea of caution in the first half, taking 21 minutes to touch the ball in the final third and 44 minutes to have a touch in Chelsea's box, but the hosts struggled to break them down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd: Carrick reaction

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick, speaking to BBC Sport: "Slightly disappointed to be honest. We went ahead. We came here to win the game. To go 1-0 up and have it taken away from you is disappointing. "That intent and that hunger summed us up today. We knew it...
PREMIER LEAGUE

