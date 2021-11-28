Shoppers take advantage of Small Business Saturday

From finding that cup of fine teas, to styling your home with furniture. Shopping for one of a kind finds was in full swing during Small Business Saturday in downtown Palm Beach Gardens. Nina Kessel bought clothes at Blessed Boutique.

"They have wonderful lines from, not only America, but Europe, and their things are one-of-a-kind," said Nina Kessel.

Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support locally owned small businesses. Monica Londoño is one of the co-owners of Blessed Boutique and said shops like hers bring uniqueness and vibrancy to a community.

"Not only are you attentive to the customer and making sales, but you also create a type of family," said Londoño.

"I like the personal service here," said shopper Vivian Rosen. "I like to be able to come into the store and the owners and the sales people know my name. They know what I like."

Over at Pineapple Kidz boutique clothing store, they were opened late so customers could shop.

"We have our gift wrapping station back there, which I've gift-wrapped about 10 gifts today. It's an experience when you come in here," said co-owner Cheryl Navaroli.

The concept is nothing new, but this year it holds a bit more of an importance since many locally owned businesses were hit hard during the pandemic.

A recent survey from the American Express Shop Small Impact shows that 78% of small businesses say holiday sales will impact their ability to keep their doors open in 2022.

"If you want stores to be able to walk into and experience things like this, you have to support us," said Navaroli.

"It's super important because we love the local businesses and we don't want them to disappear," said Kessel.