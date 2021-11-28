ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1007 East Roma Avenue

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully Renovated 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Near 7th Street and Indian School - Fully Renovated Townhouse in the heart of Phoenix - 7th Street...

www.oucampus.org

oucampus.org

1809 E. Virginia Ave.

Spacious One bedroom, One Bath with Enclosed Back Patio - 1809 E. Virginia is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
PHOENIX, AZ
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Edgewood Avenue

Attention Investors or first time home builder bring your builder nice lot in the city limits waiting on you !5,000 sq ft. Listing courtesy of Exit On The Bay. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-02T23:51:59.693.
MLS
oucampus.org

5817 N 38th Ave

3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in West Central Phoenix, - Move in ready home in West Central Phoenix! Tile flooring throughout with crisp color palette and picture windows. Galley style kitchen has custom cabinets, white appliances and ample counter space, washer and dryer hook ups., Spacious bedrooms, full bath and 3/4 bath! Generous backyard has a covered patio. See it today!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1714 S 7th Ave

4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath in South Central Phoenix Coming Soon! - This fantastic 4BR/2BA unit sits minutes from downtown Phoenix, shopping, restaurants and more! Inside you'll find tile flooring, window shades, new AC and ceiling fans to help keep cool. Large utility room with W/D hookups in unit. Each bedroom offers plenty of storage with built-in shelving inside the closets. Community courtyard for your enjoyment! Rent is $1,797 (no utilities included). No pets please! 12 month lease minimum with a $200 admin fee due at move-in. This unit is coming soon, to be available mid-December. Schedule your showing soon, this won't last long!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

260 West 8th Avenue Building 33

Cute 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom in Mesa - Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the highly sought after Amberwood Manor community. Downstairs end unit. Home offers tile flooring throughout, in unit laundry and covered parking. Large master bedroom offers a spacious walk in closet, great for storage! Minutes from restaurants, shopping, entertainment and major freeways access.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

8213 W Alex Ave

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is a one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,1677 square feet and is located at Fletcher Heights in Peoria. The interior features a split floor plan with a great room, kitchen with pantry & breakfast bar, dining room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, cabinets and a sink, north/south exposure, covered patio, sprinkler/drip system and desert landscaping in the front & back yards.
REAL ESTATE
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these homes on the Phoenix market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stunning high end remodel along the prestigious 67th Ave corridor. Luxurious granite waterfallCenter counter top and all matching GE stainless steal appliances, chef grade
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

15212 N. 90th Ave.

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH 2-STORY HOME IN PEORIA*** - ***NO PETS ALLOWED***. This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, has 1465 square feet and is located at Summerwind in Peoria. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, kitchen with a pantry & breakfast bar, dining room, master bedroom with double closets and separate tub/shower & double sinks in the master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and grass landscaping in the front yard.
PEORIA, AZ
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

5316 S 23rd Way

STUNNING 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM in PHOENIX!! - Amazing 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home with a DEN and LOFT!! NEW AC & hot water heater 2020 * Enter through a gated courtyard into this luxurious Phoenix home featuring wood floors and carpet * HUGE kitchen boats with updated granite counter tops, Upgraded cabinets upper & lower, Dishwasher, pantry, B/I microwave and breakfast bar * FORMAL dining room * Generous sized Master suite features a separate garden tub & shower, BIG walk-in closet, dual sinks and balcony to enjoy some quiet time * Security System * Near shopping, freeways, restaurants, bus stop * Community pool * $50 application fee per adult $2695 security deposit for qualified tenant $250 admin fee 4.5% monthly tax/admin fee $250 fee per pet with owner approval Don't miss this stunning home call AnnDee at MBA Real Estate 602-595-9966 ext 2.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

8245 N 27th Ave

1x1 Trilogy - Experience what True Living should be - Trilogy - This home comes adorned with dark rose wood cabinets with soft touch drawers. Deep black and rose accents on the granite throughout your home. Recessed lighting, high neck faucets and energy star appliances are just a few of the finer touches you will experience. Full size washer and dryer, bow front tub and shower curtain with crisp clean lighting accent your new modern home.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

6570 N 55th Ave

Studio unit in Glendale - Come view this cozy remodeled studio unit in close to downtown Glendale district. Close to entertainment, schools and shopping, playgrounds, parks and post office. This unit will not last long come look and lease today!. Rent: $675.00. Water/Sewer/Trash: Included. Pet Rent: $25.00 (max 2 pets)
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

222 W. Clarendon Ave

Limited Move In Special! Call for Details - Welcome home to Clarendon Park! We feature an upscale community in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Clarendon Park features a sparkling resort style pool with barbeque area, state of the art fitness center and community lounge room. Fully gated community with 24 hour maintenance and management staff to assist you. Unit feature wood-vinyl flooring, plush carpet, granite countertops, full size washer/dryer, raised ceilings, upgraded appliance packages and so much more. Walking distance to the light rail and garage parking available. Call now to schedule a private tour!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

13021 N 130th Ln

Coming Soon! El Mirage 3 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This spacious home features 3 bedrooms / 2 baths and 1,691 square feet of living area! Enjoy cooking in your modern kitchen with upgrades like granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry! This is a truly one-of-a-kind find in El Mirage! Each bedroom is carpeted with a neutral color-scheme and ceiling fans. The spacious primary bedroom has double-doors, walk-in closet, and dual vanity! Entertain with a built-in entertainment center, spacious back yard and your upstairs loft as a bonus area. This home sits in a cul-de-sac that is conveniently located near shopping, parks, restaurants, and schools. This one won't last long, schedule your tour today! $200 admin fee due at move-in. No pets please.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

10815 N. 15th Lane

2 Bedroom 2 bath with yard! - THIS IS A WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM LOWER LEVEL UNIT WITH A COZY FIREPLACE! THIS HOME COMES WITH TONS OF AMENITIES INCLUDING TILE FLOORS, A WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT, AND A PATIO WITH A FENCED BACKYARD. ALL OF THAT COMBINED WITH THE LUXURY OF A LARGE COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL MAKE THIS UNIT A TRUE GEM!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

9001 S. 7TH DRIVE

SPACIOUS 4 BED, 2 BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR BASELINE & 7TH AVE. - Spacious split floor plan 4BD, 2 BA home located in Phoenix. Bedroom 4 has walk in closet. Kitchen includes, Stove, Microwave & Dishwasher. Beautiful plantation shutters, window coverings & vaulted ceilings. Covered Patio. No Smoking Allowed. LOCATED NEAR BASELINE & 7TH AVE.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

10576 E Caron St

Scottsdale Ranch Beauty with Private Pool - Gorgeous, first-time lease opportunity for this special home! This home truly shows pride of ownership. This home has many upgrades including travertine floors, travertine baths, granite counters, dual fireplace and vaulted ceiling in living areas. This is a single level, split master floorplan separated by the fantastic open concept living areas. The large master has double-door entry, spacious master bath with separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Outside find lush, mature landscape, grass backyard, sparkling private pool, and full length covered patio. Community is located near excelling schools both public and charter, local shopping and dining, and has easy access to the highway.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

9118 W. Monte Vista Rd.

4 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1770 Sq. Ft - Phoenix - Beautiful 4 Bedroom - 2 Bath 1770 Sq. Ft. - 2 Car Garage in Phoenix, AZ. Fabulous kitchen, Large great room, tile thru-out, carpet in the bedrooms, entry foyer with circular architecture. Home is getting new two-tone paint, new carpet and so much more. List of work being done will be provided upon viewing property.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2134 E. Broadway Unit 2061

Gated 2 Bedroom Apartment! - This gated two bedroom apartment is the one you want! Walk into a open family room and kitchen, with more storage then you know what to do with! Balcony that over looks green belts and to top it off your 100 yards from the community pool! If you would like to set up a showing on this apartment please call Robert at 480-254-7106.
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

5995 N 78th St

AVAILABLE NOW! - Great location: 2 Bedroom, 2 full baths Condominium in Central Scottsdale. Located in the gated community ''Bella Vita'', off of Hayden & McDonald. 2 Sparkling Pools, a Spa and use of Gym area included. Near multiple parks, the canal walking paths, and multiple restaurants & shopping. Close to Scottsdale Community College and just a 10 minute drive to or from Old Town Scottsdale. Private Patio on the second floor. Contact me today for more information Tracy Blackmon, Realtor/Property Manager Text 731.595.4947 or call 602.603.9764 (no text to this number)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

