Fall in love with this like-new end of group townhome with delightful water views, nestled in a quiet community. As the former model home for the community, it already had every bell and whistle you can imagine, and the owners have taken it to the next level with new features. Step into the main level with a convenient oversized garage with enough room for storage and a workshop. You'll love the hosting space here on the first floor. Plenty of light and your first view of the water from the new paver patio. Venture upstairs to the spacious and light-filled main living area. Premium cabinets, hardwood flooring, and high-end finishes including stainless appliances. Expansive kitchen island is perfect for hosting. Professionally decorated with window treatments included! Don't miss the two-sided indoor/outdoor fireplace that you and your guests can enjoy from inside the home and from the large deck off the rear of the home. Get warm by the fire and enjoy an even better view of the marina/water nearby. Third floor invites you in with a huge primary bedroom suite with tray ceiling in bedroom with gorgeous trim, and spa-like bath suite. Two large secondary bedrooms finish the upstairs retreat. HOA maintains the lawn for easy living. Walk to the marina that provides exclusive access to residents of the community. Quick jaunt to local parks, major highways, and let's not forget Pizza John's!

