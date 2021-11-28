ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Second Trailer for New Years Eve 99 in London Comedy Film 'Pirates'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Gettin' into that party is the only thing that matters!" Picturehouse in the UK has debuted a second trailer for an indie film called Pirates, now playing in cinemas in the UK. Described as "the world's shortest road movie", following three 18-year-old friends on their journey from North to South London...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
mixmag.net

Reggie Yates’ new film Pirates is a heartfelt celebration of UK garage culture

There's Peugeots, Naf Naf and Reeboks with a soundtrack from Sunship, Wookie, DJ Zinc and more in Yates' brilliant directorial debut. On the brink of the new millennium, Cappo, Two Tonne, and Kidda drive around London in a rickety Peugeot 205. It’s New Year’s Eve of 1999 just hours before the noughties kick in, as the three mates search for tickets to the hottest millennium party this side of the globe.
MOVIES
First Showing

New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Classic Italian Film 'Miracle in Milan'

"You can get rid of them whenever you want." Janus Films has debuted a new official trailer for a 4K re-release of the classic 1951 Italian surreal comedy film Miracle in Milan, which first premiered at the 1951 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the top prize Palme d'Or at the end of the fest. It was first restored in 2015, and the new 4K restoration premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival all over again. An infant found in a cabbage patch (by 77-year-old silent screen diva Emma Gramatica) grows up to be Francesco Golisano's Totó, whose sunny outlook — plus the magic dove left by Gramatica — help the denizens of a ramshackle Milanese squatters' shantytown find the actual beauty in their lives. But when businessmen learn there's oil there — is it time to fly away? The follow-up to DeSica's international triumph The Bicycle Thief, Miracle in Milan received two BAFTA Awards nominations plus a few other awards during its original release. The film stars Emma Gramatica, Francesco Golisano, Paolo Stoppa, Guglielmo Barnabò, Brunella Bovo, and Anna Carena. Oh this looks magnificent! As usual, this is the perfect time to catch up and enjoy this.
MOVIES
Space.com

New trailer for 'Don't Look Up' has us excited about Netflix's comet-impact dark comedy

The new trailer for Netflix's comet-crashing dark comedy "Don't Look Up" has us very excited. While Netflix has had some hit and miss success with projects it's distributed — some of the more dire examples include "Another Life," "The Cloverfield Paradox" and "Io" — we have thoroughly enjoyed others, including the vastly underrated satire "War Machine" and the epic comedy "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga." Check out our guide to the best space movies and TV shows on Netflix for more.
TV SHOWS
First Showing

Watch: 'Doughnut' Short Film - Things Get Dark at an Improv Group

"We're going to kick off with an ice-breaker!" Time to gather everyone and learn some improv techniques! Doughnut is a cunning, awkward, dark comedy short from Manchester about an improv lesson that… goes off the rails. Made by filmmakers Larry Ketang & Liam White. An amateur improv class gather for the first time. During a friendly ice-breaker, one of the members does something that the rest of the group struggle to move beyond. Starring Nadia Emam, Lee Fenwick, and Corin Silva. The director's add: "Doughnut is a darkly comedic short about the power of words, about how the image others have of you is shaped so much by what you say and how this can be manipulated if you really wanted to. It also asks questions about the nature of atonement, and whether some acts are unforgivable, regardless of how much time has passed." This is a clever short that isn't that funny, but will leave you with plenty to think about. Watch in full below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Yates
First Showing

New Trailer for Stop-Motion Horror Short 'The Bones' or 'Los Huesos'

Discover the origins of stop-motion animation! Mubi has unveiled a new trailer for the peculiar stop-motion animated short film from Chile titled Los Huesos, or The Bones. We wrote about this once before, when the teaser trailer debuted just before the film's premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Mubi will now be launching The Bones, which runs 14 minutes in total, streaming online this December. Ari Aster executive produced the Chilean short The Bones, a playfully eerie, fictitious account of the first stop-motion animated film. "Shot on a 16mm Bolex, the short is a fictitious account of the world's first stop-motion animated film. Dated 1901 and [then] excavated in 2021 as Chile drafts a new Constitution, the footage documents a ritual performed by a girl who appears to use human corpses. Emerging in the ritual are Diego Portales and Jaime Guzmán, central figures in the construction of authoritarian and oligarchic Chile." It features music by Tim Fain, a Philip Glass collaborator and exquisite violinist. This looks super creepy! Yet also quite fascinating.
MOVIES
First Showing

Albrecht Schuch in First Trailer for German Biopic Film 'Dear Thomas'

"We're not there yet, but at least we're free." "Settling for 'good enough' won't change the world…" The Match Factory has debuted an official promo trailer for the German film Dear Thomas, from filmmaker Andreas Kleinert. This black & white biopic is about a German "poetic rebel" named Thomas Brasch, and it just won Best Film playing at the 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival earlier this month. "Rebel. Poet. Revolutionary: Dear Thomas is a declaration of love to the writer Thomas Brasch." The film tells the story of the writer and artist Thomas Brasch, who escapes the constraints of the GDR in the 1970s by setting out for the West, but does not find fulfillment there either. The expressive imagery and the phenomenal ensemble with an unleashed Albrecht Schuch in the title role make this artist”s biography a cinematic masterpiece. The cast includes Jella Haase, Ioana Iacob, Jörg Schüttauf, Anja Schneider, Joel Basman, Emma Bading, and Peter Kremer. Seems like another fascinating look at the life of a rebel writer who spoke his mind no matter the consequences. We always need more outspoken people like this! Rock on, Herr Brasch.
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Horror 'Achoura' About a Scary Moroccan Legend

"He feeds on children." Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for a French-Moroccan horror film titled Achoura, finally getting a release in the US this December after originally premiering in 2018. Following raves at Cinepocalypse, the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival, Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and other fests, the US gets to now witness the terrifying tale of a Moroccan legend. Four childhood friends are reunited when one of them surfaces after twenty years, forcing them to deal with a creature straight out of a spine-chilling Moroccan legend. They will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature from folk lore. "It is sociologically proven that fantasy and horror cinema has always enjoyed a renewed interest from audiences and critics in times of social and economic turmoil," the director explains. Achoura stars Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi, Iván González, Moussa Maaskri, & Mohamed Choubi. It's always cool to see the supernatural forces that haunt other cultures.
MOVIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for D.J. Caruso's 1850 Romance Film 'Redeeming Love'

"You have no idea who she is!" Universal Pictures has debuted the second trailer for the film Redeeming Love, a passionate romance story from filmmaker D.J. Caruso and adapted from Francine Rivers' novel of the same name. Redeeming Love is a powerful retelling of the biblical book of Hosea against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis co-star as Angel and Michael, the two young lovers are the center of this story of love against all odds, as they connect despite their differences. Opening in early 2022 in theaters. "Redeeming Love shows there is no brokenness that love can't heal." The ensemble cast also includes Famke Janssen, Logan Marshall-Green, Nina Dobrev, Livi Birch, Eric Dane, Brandon Auret, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Josh Taylor. This looks like a passionate story of true love, but the religious aspects seem overwhelming. Enough to turn me away from wanting to watch this.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South London#Pirates#New Years Eve#Comedy Film#Second Trailer For#Peugeot#Avirex#Kid#English
First Showing

Another Lovely Cat-Filled Trailer for 'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain'

"Were you painting something?" Another chance to talk about one of my favorite films! Don't mind if I do. Studiocanal UK has released another 60-second official trailer for The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, directed by Will Sharpe, with Benedict Cumberbatch as British artist Louis Wain. "From Ancient Egypt to TikTok, cats have accompanied humans on life’s journey. But who made the creatures cute? Louis Wain tells the story of the Victorian-era artist whose widely published [artwork of] cats transformed them from mysterious to irresistible. In a dazzling, career-best performance, Cumberbatch plays one of Britain's most influential eccentrics as a flurry of wild ideas and prodigious artistic output." The cast also includes Claire Foy as his wife Emily, Sophia Di Martino, Olivia Colman narrating, Andrea Riseborough, Jamie Demetriou, Toby Jones, and Stacy Martin, plus a number of fun cameos (a few of which are spoiled in this trailer). I adore this film! It's so delightful and beautiful and quirky and enjoyable in all the right ways. It's available on Prime Video in the US now, opening in the UK this December. I highly recommend this one.
MOVIES
First Showing

Shot-on-Video Sci-Fi Horror 80s Throwback 'Forgotten Trash' Trailer

"When I'm done with you, no one will remember who you are." Retro Video Pictures has debuted a trailer for Forgotten Trash, a wacky 80s throwback indie creation made by filmmaker Brandon Espana. A film graduate stumbles across an alien in the woods who convinces him to help with an intergalactic television show. In it, the alien travels from planet to planet torturing and killing its inhabitants. Rather than adding digital effects, Espana shot the movie on a MiniDV camcorder then transferred it to VHS to get the grainy visuals. It plays like a genuine relic rather than a pastiche of tongue-in-cheek nostalgia. "I wasn't trying to make something self-referential," he explains. "It was always intended to be a straightforward, low-budget genre movie that draws influence from '70s and early '80s regional horror." The indie film stars Connor McDonald and Steve Kasan. "Clocking in at just shy of an hour, Forgotten Trash is a brisk throwback to the halcyon days of VHS." Accompanied by the ghastly short The Apparition & Ms. Delware. Take a look.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Making of 'Jaws' Stage Play 'The Shark is Broken'

"Do you really think they're going to be talking about this in 40 years?" Okay, yes this isn't a film, but it's close enough! The Shark is Broken is a stage play, currently on West End in London, about the making of Spielberg's Jaws (1975). So it's a play about making one of the best films of all-time? I want to see it!! Set on a boat in 1974 - shooting has stalled. The lead actors – Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss – are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth… Ian Shaw stars as his father Robert Shaw. He is joined by Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss (reprising the role he performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2019), and Demetri Goritsas as Roy Scheider. The play actually got GREAT reviews, which should be more than enough to convince you to book a ticket to London and catch it before the run is over.
MOVIES
Deadline

Banijay Buys ‘Hells Kitchen’ And ‘Love Island’ Creator Natalka Znak’s Indie; Znak Takes Remarkable And Initial Reins

Banijay UK has acquired Hells Kitchen and Love Island creator Natalka Znak’s indie Znak TV, as she takes the reins of Banijay stablemates Remarkable Entertainment and Initial. Znak will continue running US producer Znak TV, which she set up earlier this year after leaving Sky-backed Znak & Co, while leading an “entertainment powerhouse” at Banijay, according to the global super-indie. Her role at Remarkable Entertainment and Initial, which she starts at the end of the year reporting to Banijay UK CEO Lucinda Hicks, will see her oversee both slates, looking after the likes of Pointless, The Wall and Soccer Aid, setting the labels’ strategic direction...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Robbie Williams Biopic ‘Better Man’ Gearing Up For Australia Shoot In Early 2022

Robbie Williams biopic Better Man is due to begin filming in Melbourne, Australia, in early 2022. Directed and co-written by Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film will look into the experiences that shaped UK pop star Williams, both on and off stage. As we first reported earlier this year, Williams will be portrayed by a CGI monkey in the film. The large-scale feature will film at Docklands Studios Melbourne, Victoria, and will include an estimated 14 local Heads of Departments, 80 visual effects practitioners, 220 crew and 2,700 extras and casuals. Williams said: “I’m so excited I am making this...
MOVIES
Time Out Global

London’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place in Trafalgar Square this year

It was pretty gutting when we heard that London’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks would be cancelled for the second year running (thanks, pandemic). Even though things are looking like they’ll be a hell of a lot more fun this year than last – with heaps of clubs, parties, and events on offer to usher in 2022 – what if you’re after something quintessentially London?
WORLD
First Showing

Home Invasion Thriller 'See For Me' Trailer Starring Skyler Davenport

"Where are they now?!" IFC Films has debuted the first official trailer for a home invasion horror-thriller titled See For Me, taking the concept of Don't Breathe and mixed with a techno thriller involving someone helping remotely over the phone. This first premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and later stopped by the Vancouver and London Film Festivals. When blind former skier Sophie cat-sits in a secluded mansion, three thieves break in to go after the hidden safe. Sophie's only defense is army veteran Kelly. Kelly helps Sophie defend herself against the invaders and survive. The film stars Skyler Davenport as Sophie, with Kim Coates, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Laura Vandervoort. This is a cool concept for a horror film, and it looks scary! I just hope the film is good. I dig the way this trailer ends… in darkness.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Surreal Walrus Romance Stop-Motion Short 'Listen to Me Sing'

"They are the egg men. I am the walrus." This is something you don't see everyday. Listen to Me Sing is a fascinating stop-motion animated short film made by a Welsh animation filmmaker named Isabel Garrett. After playing on the festival circuit and picking up a few awards, it's now online to watch. "Set in an isolated, rundown hotel, the story follows entertainer Sophie as she struggles to find her place in a confusing world. That is until a walrus mysteriously appears in her bathtub one night and she forms an unexpected bond with it." This is easily one of the strangest, wackiest short films we've featured all year. Not only is there a pink walrus in it, but the entire story and the way it plays out is especially kooky. This reminds me of The Shape of Water in many ways, but it also ventures down its own path in many other ways. Meet the walrus below.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Birds on a Journey in Bosnian Animated Movie 'Birds Like Us' Trailer

"Let's show them what they can be…" Lionsgate has debuted an official US trailer for the animated movie Birds Like Us, the very first Bosnian full-length computer animated feature. It originally premiered at a few animation festivals back in 2017, but is only just now getting a release in early 2022. The story follows a group of birds on a journey where they try to find a better life for themselves and the ones they love. In the land of Birdabad, a treebound community in the middle of a vast desert, a society of flightless birds is ruled by a tyrannous leader and his carnivore crew. The fruit-eating birds unthinkingly swap their eggs to survive. But one young couple, Huppu & Hassan, are determined to defy the system and save their rare chick from this terrible fate… It's described as "part comedy, part political allegory." The ensemble voice cast features Jeremy Irons, Alicia Vikander, Khalid Abdalla, Jim Broadbent, Sheridan Smith, Kevin Bishop, Christopher Villiers, Ella Smith, Michele Austin, and Jay Villiers. I quite like that this doesn't look like every other animated movie, even if it does all seem a bit strange, it has some unique style. Check it out.
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: A Handshake Turns into a Monster in 'Hand in Hand' Short

A handshake. A simple, peaceful gesture. We all know how to do it (I hope?). But can a handshake turn into something evil? Maybe it can. Hand in Hand is a hilarious 3-minute comedy short from Swiss filmmaker Ennio Ruschetti. There's an impressive amount of storytelling in this in less than 200 seconds of footage. Amazing work. Only a formal handshake separates these two politicians from a sealed contract. When each one tries to outdo the other, something wicked this way comes. Via Vimeo: "What happens next represents the underlying complexities behind such a simple gesture, relating to ego, human error, and silly red tape. Hand in Hand is a smart commentary on governments around the world that will make you laugh at its absurdity and cringe at the fact that this grotesque body horror comedy isn't too far off from reality." This reminds me of Blomkamp's viral videos making fun of politicians. Nothing more to add - just watch & laugh.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy