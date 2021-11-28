ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobody Saves the World Demo Listed on Microsoft Store

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Game Awards Festival has been a yearly tradition by this point and is all but confirmed to be returning this year. This is because several demos have already leaked via the Microsoft Store, including DrinkBox...

gamingbolt.com

State of Decay 3 Developer Recruits Saints Row Technical Art Director

It’s been a while since State of Decay 3 was announced, and we haven’t really seen anything of the game or heard anything about it since that first CG reveal trailer. And though it might be a little while longer before that changes, we do have an interesting new update on the project’s development.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

AAA Marvel MMORPG Confirmed to be in Development at Dimensional Ink Studios

The next couple of years are looking incredibly packed with games based on Marvel properties. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled for 2023, while Marvel’s Wolverine will be arriving after that, while Uncharted creator Amy Hennig is leading a team at Skydance New Media on another single player Marvel game. Those who’re looking for some multiplayer action, though, are also going to have stuff to look forward to.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Sifu Will Require “a Couple Runs” to Fully Uncover All Secrets, Developer Says

Sifu caught many people’s eye the moment it was first debuted, and SloClap’s upcoming kung fu brawler has looked more and more impressive as more has been shown of the game, with everything from its punchy combat to its unique ageing mechanics generating a fair amount of buzz. The developer has also been sharing more details on the game of late, and there are a couple more interesting ones here.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s PS5 Download Size is a Little Over 21 GB

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s troubled development and rocky production issues have been troubling those who’re looking forward to the action RPG for quite some time now, but lately, it’s finally started looking like the game might be coming together in time for its launch at long last. When it does, thankfully, you won’t require a lot of free space in your console’s storage.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Total War: Warhammer 3 Showcases Nurgle Vs Slaanesh In Latest Trailer

The Total War series has always been a fascinating one to follow as it’s swung between real historical conflicts to pure fantasy to a mix of both. The next game in the franchise is firmly in that science fiction/fantasy realm as it will be another installment in the Warhammer branch. It was meant to hit this year, but it was not to be as a delay was announced not long ago. While you will have to wait, the folks at Creative Assembly have been teasing out some gameplay, and today we get something of a brawl.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Final Fantasy 16 Tops Famitsu Charts Yet Again

Upcoming PS5-exclusive RPG Final Fantasy 16 has been in or around the top spot in Famitsu’s weekly charts for the most highly anticipated upcoming games for a number of weeks running now (or months, rather), and unsurprisingly, that hasn’t changed. In the latest charts, the game retains the top spot, maintaining a healthy lead over The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel, which jumps up to second place, now that Shin Megami Tensei 5 has released.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Save $230 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for Black Friday

Time to grab a new laptop, computer, or tablet? You might as well seek out the best Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deal, to get a great price on this multi-function device. It can be both a tablet and a laptop, and really, whatever else you want it to be. Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover at Best Buy for $700 with free shipping, which is $230 off the full price. That’s a great discount, and certainly puts it within the range of the best Black Friday deals this year, and it’s also on par with some of the best Black Friday Laptop deals. If you want a more traditional laptop with the same Microsoft Surface touch, you can always go with the Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday deal, instead. Of course, over $200 off the Surface Pro 7 is nothing to sneeze at either. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on this versatile tablet and laptop.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Save $60 on the ultimate Microsoft Flight Simulator setup this Black Friday

Last year's new Microsoft Flight Simulator changed what to expect from virtual piloting, triggering somewhat of a resurgence for joysticks and other flight hardware. While availability has improved over time, many of the best PC flight sticks remain hard to find, dampening our expectations for Black Friday deals. However, one lucrative discount has now surfaced at Best Buy, providing over a 20% saving on an all-inclusive HOTAS bundle for PC flight games.
ELECTRONICS
gamingbolt.com

The Game Awards 2021 Will Have “Some Really Good Surprises” – Geoff Keighley

It’s that time of the year again. As the calendar winds down and the next year draws closer, the games industry is going to collectively look back at the last twelve months to celebrate the best of the best achievements. The Game Awards will serve as the biggest platform for that once again, but this is a show that’s always been about new game announcements and updates just as much as it is about the awards- and according to The Game Awards creator and producer Geoff Keighley, this year’s event is shaping up to be bigger than ever.
VIDEO GAMES

