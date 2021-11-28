ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man threatened with iron bar and woman loses wedding rings

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo pensioners have been targeted in separate burglaries this weekend. A man in his 80s was threatened by men wielding an iron bar who broke into his west Belfast home on Saturday. On the same evening, a woman, also in her 80s,...

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

San Angelo man arrested after woman cut with knife, people threatened with guns

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo man has been arrested after cutting a woman with a knife and making threats with a gun, according to an arrest affidavit. On Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, a man arrived at a woman's house on 12th Street to pick up a vehicle. Another resident started arguing with the man, and he walked back to his vehicle and opened the trunk, appearing to get something, records state.
SAN ANGELO, TX
northcentralpa.com

Man threatens to kill woman with hands placed down his pants

Sayre, Pa. —A man was allegedly sweating profusely and showing signs of being under the influence of a narcotic as he spoke with authorities. His only words to officers, who inquired about what was going on, were, “bang, bang, bang, bang, body armor”, according to an affidavit. Officer Seth Murrelle said he informed the man he was under arrest, which prompted the suspect to take off and flee from officers.
SAYRE, PA
WCIA

Woman charged with threatening officers during arrest

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that a woman was charged in relation to threats she made to police officers while being arrested. Cynthia C. Elliot of Vandalia was charged with two counts of Threatening a Public Official (a Class 3 felony) and Resisting a Peace Officer (a Class A […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
#Iron#Wedding Rings
The Independent

Three arrested over death of woman in Co Down

Three men have been arrested following the death of a 20-year-old woman in Co Down.Police received a report at about 8.30pm on Thursday that a woman was found collapsed within a unit of flats on Dromore Street in Ballynahinch.It was later confirmed that the woman had died. A post-mortem examination will take place later to determine the cause of death.Three men, two aged 26 and one aged 30, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in custody as enquiries continue.A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would ask if anyone was in the wider Dromore Street area last night and noticed anything suspicious at this address or in the wider area to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1626 02/12/21.” Read More Virgin Media TV services restored after power outageNationwide poaches first female boss from TSBPolice federation raises concerns over Naloxone pilot scheme
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named

A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Missing for Two Dozen Years Returns to Family Home to Allegedly Stab Brother

A man who was missing for two dozen years reappeared this week to allegedly stab his brother in the chest in the middle of the night. Ivo Rabanser, a 42-year-old who vanished in 1997, allegedly attacked his brother Martin, 35, while the latter was sleeping in bed next to his wife. Ivo had reportedly staked out his brother’s house, sleeping in a tent in the woods nearby. According to La Stampa, Ivo said, “I felt a huge rage inside towards my brother but I didn't want to kill him. I stayed alone with him while he was in agony on the bed and I could’ve finished him but instead I went to the kitchen, which is where the police found me.” Martin has since been hospitalized with serious injuries. A lawyer for Martin said he had been stabbed in the lung. The lawyer added, “One theory is that Ivo was angry about the terms of their inheritance from their father, which included the house Martin still lives in, and has been nurturing a grudge ever since.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
somerset106.com

Knox County Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Woman And Kids With Gun

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after he allegedly made threats to kill a woman and her neighbor. Deputies were called out to a home on Orleans Court where the woman told them 39-year-old Mark Anthony Hoover of Gray chased her into her home with a loaded gun as she tried to keep him out. When the victim ran to a nearby neighbor’s home, she told police Hoover fired shots in her direction. Police say while the woman was able to get inside the home, Hoover beat on the door and threatened to shoot everyone inside, which included two children. Once deputies were called, Hoover fled in a car. They soon found him on Highway 1232 and pulled him over. During a search, deputies found the gun under the passenger seat. Hoover is charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of terroristic threatening. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Texas woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at mother and her baby in viral video

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by authorities in Texas following a viral video in which she allegedly aimed a firearm at a mother and her baby.The Corpus Christi Police Department said the woman, Rossie Dennis, was arrested on Tuesday following the encounter on 24 November.She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was held on a $50,000 (£37,500) bond, the department said. While police did not specifically mention a baby, Corpus Christi police cited “victims” of Ms Dennis, who authorities say “pointed a handgun at the victims and made a threat to shoot them”.She was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lancaster Online

Manheim man kidnapped woman, assaulted and threatened her at his home: police

A Manheim man kidnapped a woman and dragged her to his home, where he repeatedly assaulted her and threatened to kill her, according to Manheim Borough police. Jordon Thomas Heisey, 36, kicked in the door of the woman’s Manheim home and pulled her outside to his residence where he proceeded to beat her sometime after midnight Monday morning, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
MANHEIM, PA
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Haunting recordings proved Emma Tustin ‘relished’ abuse of six-year-old

Audio and video clips recorded in the final weeks of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ life revealed that he was “scarcely able to articulate his words” and could no longer support his own weight by the time of his murder.Even Arthur’s stepmother Emma Tustin admitted in court that it was “horrendous” to listen to and watch footage of him captured on her mobile phone and CCTV cameras inside her lounge.Tustin, 32, was convicted of murdering the boy after inflicting an “unsurvivable” brain injury on the boy during a vicious assault, while home alone with the boy, on June 16, 2020.Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sarah Benford: Police fail to find missing girl's body

Police searching for the body of a teenage girl who disappeared more than 20 years ago have failed to find her, despite saying they were "positive" she would be located. A murder investigation was launched after Sarah Benford, then 14, went missing from a Northampton care home in April 2000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Body found near Plymouth confirmed as 18-year-old

A body found on a beach near Plymouth has been confirmed as Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, who went missing on her way to meet friends, Devon and Cornwall police confirmed on Tuesday. The teenager went missing on 20 November, and had been waiting to catch a bus into town after leaving home.Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: “Formal identification has now been completed and it has been confirmed that the body located in Bovisand on 23 November is that of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.“Her family have been informed of this update and have asked for their privacy to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager arrested over death of 16-year-old schoolgirl

Police investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a park have arrested a 19-year-old man.Amber Gibson left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton South Lanarkshire at around 9.15pm on Friday and was reported missing later that night when she did not return.Her body was discovered in Cadzow Glen park at around 10.10am on Sunday.The teenager’s death was initially treated as unexplained but police launched a murder inquiry on Tuesday following a post-mortem examination.Police Scotland can confirm that a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Amber Gibson.Amber's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theadvocate.com

Man shoots caged dog, threatens woman with gun over missing cellphones, Baton Rouge police say

A man shot a woman's caged dog before allegedly threatening her with a gun over some missing cellphones early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. According to an affidavit provided by BRPD, an officer was dispatched around 1 a.m. to a home on Balis Drive — a residential street south of Interstate 10 and between a Walmart Supercenter and Nairn Park — to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.
BATON ROUGE, LA

