Introducing the Terminal Reader App by HackerNoon

By Fabian337
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago

Terminal Reader App is a web application with the intention of providing a different way of reading. It functions just...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
TravelDailyNews.com

Russpass service has updated the website and introduced a mobile app

It can be safely say that today, Russpass is one of the most convenient ways to plan a trip to Russia. When planning your route, you can see interesting sights in detail — a slide show is now available to users. In total, the service has already presented more than 3.2 thousand offers for tourists. These are ready-made tours, excursions and much more.
CELL PHONES
mobigyaan.com

How to make Windows Terminal default terminal app in Windows 11

Microsoft has rolled out Windows Terminal for some time now and it’s quite a good tool. It is a unified Terminal app with PowerShell, Command Prompt, Linux, and all other shells you may have on your PC. It is a very well-rounded and feature-packed developer tool. It also has support...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Terminal#Terminal Reader App
The Associated Press

Renesas and Panthronics Introduce New Cost- and Space-Saving Design for Secure Mobile PoS Terminals

GRAZ, Austria & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021-- Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high performance wireless technology, and Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new design which provides manufacturers of secure mobile point-of-sale (mPoS) contactless payment terminals with a new way to reduce the size and the bill-of-materials cost of their products without compromising performance or security.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

Regex Refresher: Named Groups and Backreferences

The feature helps you to group your regular expressions with name and reference to those groups later in the. feature. It was introduced first time in Python re module then Microsoft developers supported it in.NET with different syntax. Java supported it from JDK 7, now it supported in most of the modern programming languages like Ruby, PHP, R …etc, etc, this feature is very useful in Android Development and Compiler Design. To learn more about the history of this feature and more details I recommend checking [regular-expressions.info].
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How to Evaluate MLOps Platforms

There are now hundreds of tools and at least 40 platforms available for MLOps. The rush to the space has created a new problem - **too much choice** There are also a range of open-source tools addressing MLOps addressing MLOPs. Organizations have to figure it out because there is an imperative to get value from ML. We’ve launched two new resources to help with the understanding of the trade-offs in the ML space. We also released a guide to Evaluating MLOps Platforms and a matrix comparison matrix.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

755
Followers
10K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

