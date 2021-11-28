ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Marketplace is Lowering the Barriers to NFT Ownership

By Rollbit
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gas fees for buying or selling NFTs via existing marketplaces can sometimes be...

FTX launches marketplace for easy Ethereum NFT trading

After weeks of supporting Solana-based NFTs on its NFT marketplace, FTX U.S has revealed that it would now also support the trading of Ethereum-based NFTs on its platform. FTX is the first marketplace to support Solana and Ethereum NFTs. According to the official announcement made by the leading crypto exchange,...
Blockchain.com Follows Coinbase and FTX, Opens NFT Marketplace

Blockchain.com is a crypto exchange and wallet provider. Image: Shutterstock. Crypto exchanges aren't content to just suck up revenue from Bitcoin and altcoin trades these days. They're charging hard into NFT trading. Blockchain.com, the wallet and trading platform led by CEO Peter Smith, today teased its marketplace for buying, selling,...
Make Greater Gains in Crypto With Less Stress - Good Company Interview

BostonCoin is the world’s first “coin of coins” and the first diversified cryptocurrency fund. We “take the bite out of Bitcoin” using strategic diversification and the proprietary “COIN’ protocol. This makes it easier and safer for investors to get into crypto. Decentralisation is very exciting, as we have been to countries where the internet is censored or the money supply is tightly controlled. We have faced many regulatory challenges as we were first to market, and there were no rules around what we do.
Animoca Brands raises $5M for NFT marketplace, Quidd

Quidd, a marketplace for digital collectibles and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has raised a total of $5 million in private pre-sales and an initial DEX offering (IDO). The token sale took place on Polkadot project incubator Polkastarter on Thursday. The allotment of 2 million QUIDD tokens at a price of U$0.25 per token sold out in under an hour, raising $500,000.
Cointelegraph Consulting: Is OpenSea an undervalued NFT marketplace?

Without a doubt, 2021 has been a momentous year for nonfungible tokens (NFT). The nascent market has seen unprecedented growth as sales volume from January to date nears $10 billion — a 14,500% surge from 2020. The NFT marketplace OpenSea is responsible for processing a great chunk of that. OpenSea...
SAVAGE NFT-based content marketplace to hold IDO on OccamRazer

ZUG, Nov. 26, 2021 — SAVAGE, the world’s first stock image content marketplace that allows professional and everyday creators to easily, fairly and ethically monetize their content, will make its SAVG token available through an initial DEX offering (IDO) debut on OccamRazer on Dec. 15, 2021. The marketplace, focused primarily...
Web 3.0 is About Ownership and Self-Sovereignty

Alexander Klus: Hey! My name is Alexander and I’m the CEO and creator of a Web3 Patreon called Creaton, where fans can subscribe to their favourite creators and fully own their own content through NFTs and decentralized protocols. I first came up with the idea for Creaton in 2018, when NFTs experienced their first wave of hype via Crypto Kitties. Traditional social media platforms had started to censor their creators, some for not even breaking their Terms of Service. For me, any and every piece of content should be an NFT, and the creator should own that content, not the platform it’s hosted on.
Top 5 NFT Play-to-Earn Marketplaces to Follow in 2022

Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming, as a business model, lets gamers earn rewards (often in the form of crypto) for playing games. NFT P2E games offer the same opportunity for gamers to earn rewards while leveraging the benefits of NFTs. HeliconNFT is for gamers, developers and creators. Ulti Arena is an NFT marketplace designed for developers, gamers, freelancers, and professionals. AirNFT network allows developers to mint NFT assets for less than $1,000.
NFT Marketplace OpenSea Partners With Adobe

The largest decentralized NFT marketplace, OpenSea, has partnered with multinational software company Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE). What Happened: In a Nov. 20 update, OpenSea revealed it had integrated Adobe in order to make “digital provenance easier to track.”. The new feature dubbed “Content Credentials” will give OpenSea users the ability to...
Blockchain.com launches beta version of its own NFT marketplace

Crypto finance company Blockchain.com announced Thursday that it is going to be launching its own non-fungible token (NFT) platform, which will be powered by OpenSea. While its NFT marketplace is still in the beta stage and requires individuals to sign up on a waiting list, Blockchain.com now joins one of many other crypto firms entering the NFT market. The firm’s forthcoming NFT marketplace will enable individuals to purchase, sell, and store NFTs inside their Blockchain.com wallet.
