Our Marketplace is Lowering the Barriers to NFT Ownership

Alexander Klus: Hey! My name is Alexander and I’m the CEO and creator of a Web3 Patreon called Creaton, where fans can subscribe to their favourite creators and fully own their own content through NFTs and decentralized protocols. I first came up with the idea for Creaton in 2018, when NFTs experienced their first wave of hype via Crypto Kitties. Traditional social media platforms had started to censor their creators, some for not even breaking their Terms of Service. For me, any and every piece of content should be an NFT, and the creator should own that content, not the platform it’s hosted on.

