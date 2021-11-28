Damien Harris expected to play in Week 12

Two high safety defenses continue to ruin NFL fantasy studs with the Bills, Chiefs and Seahawks all having their struggles against the new tactic for beating the league’s best offenses. The Titans, meanwhile, are struggling with injuries while the Eagles, Vikings, Bengals, and WFT suddenly look like legit contenders. It’s been one of the more unpredictable seasons for offensive consistency, but that means there’s plenty of opportunities if you look in the right places. First, let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (It was a good week for me outside streamers, I’ve logged it as 61 hits and 23 misses, meaning a 70% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO