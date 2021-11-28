ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Damien Harris expected to play in Week 12

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Patriots RB Damien Harris (neck) is expected to play in...

Bleacher Report

Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris' Fantasy Outlook After Patriots' Win vs. Falcons

It appears New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has taken a liking to rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson entered Thursday night's 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons with 55 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns. His biggest game of the season came last week against the Cleveland Browns when he rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Falcons predictions: How productive will Damien Harris be in his return?

The New England Patriots’ Week 9 win against the Carolina Panthers came at a cost, with running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson going down with concussions. While Stevenson was cleared to return for the following week’s contest versus the Cleveland Browns, Harris remained sidelined until this week. However, he...
NESN

Patriots’ Damien Harris Plowed Through Falcons For 17-Yard Run

Damien Harris showed no mercy on a huge first-quarter run against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. The New England Patriots running back mauled his way through a pack of players from both teams, then stiff-armed Falcons safety Erik Harris en route to the Falcons’ 36-yard line, good for 17 yards.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Buy-Low, Sell-High Stock Watch: Michael Gallup, Damien Harris among top trade candidates heading into Week 12

The trade deadline has passed in some fantasy football leagues, but plenty are still open for business. If you can still make deals in your league, there isn't time to waste. The majority of byes have passed, and while injuries can still strike at any time, you should know which areas of your roster need the most attention. It's never easy finding the perfect trade targets or trade partner, but either way, we're coming up on last call to buy low and sell high. FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 12 Stock Watch that includes Michael Gallup, Michael Pittman, Dallas Goedert, Damien Harris, Miles Sanders, and Brandon Aiyuk, among others.
fantasypros.com

Week 12 Start/Sit PLUS: Cam Newton, Michael Gallup, Damien Harris (2021 Fantasy Football)

Two high safety defenses continue to ruin NFL fantasy studs with the Bills, Chiefs and Seahawks all having their struggles against the new tactic for beating the league’s best offenses. The Titans, meanwhile, are struggling with injuries while the Eagles, Vikings, Bengals, and WFT suddenly look like legit contenders. It’s been one of the more unpredictable seasons for offensive consistency, but that means there’s plenty of opportunities if you look in the right places. First, let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (It was a good week for me outside streamers, I’ve logged it as 61 hits and 23 misses, meaning a 70% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
fantasypros.com

Feast or Famine: Michael Gallup, Miles Sanders, Damien Harris (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s Thanksgiving week and officially Week 12 of the NFL season. Things are starting to heat up, and some fantasy managers are gearing up for their playoff run, and some are fighting to get into the playoffs. There will be tough decisions for fantasy managers to make, and they need help deciding who to start/sit this week. In this edition of Feast or Famine, I’ll be looking at the games on Thanksgiving and the Sunday slate to give you some players who are going to feast and some who will famine.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Fantasy Trade Analyzer: AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Stefon Diggs should be traded

Happy Friday after Thanksgiving, everyone. Hopefully, by now, your Thanksgiving feast has been digested, and someone other than you volunteered to do the dishes. If you’re looking to make some moves ahead of the weekend slate, the fantasy football trade analyzer is here to help guide your trading decisions before the deadline.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Saquon Barkley, Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Harris, more affecting Week 12 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Some fantasy football owners have already had to navigate RB injuries this week, whether they were on their bench or in their lineup. Sunday's early games bring a whole new set of key "questionable" backs, including Saquon Barkley, Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson. We'll be here with the latest injury updates below all Sunday morning as you finalize your Week 12 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Boston Herald

Patriots-Titans inactives: Damien Harris, Trent Brown available Sunday

An extra three days rest did the Patriots some good. Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are all active despite being listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. In fact, all 10 Patriots listed as questionable are active, including offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive tackle Christian Barmore who both missed practice Thursday.
