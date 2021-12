Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne. Buffalo just played last night and they’ve had a very difficult November. Detroit is well rested this week and looking to put a recent four game losing skid in the distance. They have the ability to push a high octane game against a Buffalo team that likely isn’t up to the task. It’ll be important for Detroit not to fall into a sleepy dump and chase game with a lot of whistles that Buffalo will likely be looking for to keep this close.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO