Custom Attributes in VRA blueprint

Device functionality testing is an essential element of any medical device or drug delivery device development process. It is an essential part of design verification that demonstrates the developed device meets the design input requirements. Testing performed during development as part of device verification serves to (1) demonstrate that the developed manufacturing process can produce good products that meet the established specification reliably and (2) demonstrate with confidence that the device design will consistently meet the established specification. Of course, design verification testing involves more than just device functionality tests; there are other elements, such as bioburden, biocompatibility, pharmacopeia compliance, and other requirements, which we will not address here. Device functionality testing can be carried out either as an attribute, or pass/fail, type of test or it can be performed as a variable test whereby the results are analyzed statistically. In this article, we’ll discuss the difference between variable and attribute testing, when to use which, and strategic approaches to selecting one over the other.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO