ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Custom Attributes in VRA blueprint

By goodrz
vmware.com
 4 days ago

I am Very new to VRA. I have searched on similar topics here with no definitive answer for version VRA 8.2. I have a bluepirnt in VRA and trying to see how I can add separate dropdown in the blueprint for multiple existing...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

vRA 8.5 Ansible Cyberark

As a step in vRA deployment, I have Ansible playbook used set user attributes including passwords for service accounts. The playbook makes use of the Ansible cyberark.conjur collection for looking up the passwords. The playbook works fine when run from the Ansible control node (Ansible 2.9) however when the same playbook is called from the vRA cloud template during deployments, it fails. The error is long but the essential part is:
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Backtracks Adds Sales and Marketing Attribution to its Arsenal of Podcast Management Offerings

End-to-end podcast infrastructure platform’s newest offerings will allow for brands to better track return on audio advertising. Backtracks, the technology infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics, announces today the addition of sales and marketing attribution tools for podcast and audio advertising to its arsenal of offerings. The new offering allows advertisers, agencies, brands and publishers to easily determine the effectiveness of podcast and audio advertising campaigns and maximize their return on investment for audio ad spend. Backtracks’ attribution tools measure which advertising campaigns and content drives traffic, commerce activity and consumer actions without the capture and storage of personally identifiable information and works under any privacy settings.
TECHNOLOGY
meddeviceonline.com

Attribute Vs. Variable Testing For Device Functionality: What They Are & When To Use Which

Device functionality testing is an essential element of any medical device or drug delivery device development process. It is an essential part of design verification that demonstrates the developed device meets the design input requirements. Testing performed during development as part of device verification serves to (1) demonstrate that the developed manufacturing process can produce good products that meet the established specification reliably and (2) demonstrate with confidence that the device design will consistently meet the established specification. Of course, design verification testing involves more than just device functionality tests; there are other elements, such as bioburden, biocompatibility, pharmacopeia compliance, and other requirements, which we will not address here. Device functionality testing can be carried out either as an attribute, or pass/fail, type of test or it can be performed as a variable test whereby the results are analyzed statistically. In this article, we’ll discuss the difference between variable and attribute testing, when to use which, and strategic approaches to selecting one over the other.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blueprint#Vra#Virtual Machine#As I Am#Vra 8 2#Manyways#Custom
vmware.com

vRA 8.6.1 - Customize default email notifications

Is there a way to customize the default email notification which is sent when a deployment is about to expire?. I would like to adjust the content of the email as well as the date when the email is sent. In case that's not possible, has anyone found a way...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vRA 8.x disable vCenter Customization Spec

I would like to disable the vCenter customization specs for a new Deployment and instead do my customization through a vRO workflow. I tried to set the property "customizationSpec: null" on the Cloud_vSpehre_Machine object in the Cloud Template, but it doesn't work. Does anyone have an idea how to prevent...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
linuxtoday.com

How to Change File Attributes in Linux with Chattr Command

In this tutorial, we’ll be showing you what attributes are there, and how to change them with the chattr command. The command chattr stands for change attribute. File attributes are certain properties that are associated with the file. The attributes allow a file to have some characteristics that are valid for all users.
COMPUTERS
inforisktoday.com

A Blueprint for Zero Trust Architecture

Traditional hub-and-spoke networking architectures, along with the castle-and-moat security perimeter they utilize, simply cannot effectively provide performance or security in today’s cloud-and-mobile world. This is a problem all companies must begin facing, lest they be left behind in a vulnerable state. Failure to transition to safer enterprise security architectures is the number one cause of corporate breaches today, and it’s only going to get worse.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

ESXi network card (I think) fails me

Well this is a very strange problem. When the server (Latest ESXi 6.5) is handling a "higher I/O then usual" I loose connectivity to all the VM and the host itself. Not even a ping works. At this point I connect only connect to the KVM and I can see the server is up and running. All I can do is to reboot 😕
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Gain Insight and Compliance with VMware Horizon® Desktop Recording™

Gaining visibility into end-user activity when users are working virtual desktops and application sessions can be challenging for administrators since these resources are accessed remotely. The ability to record and replay sessions as needed allows admins to troubleshoot issues, ensure compliance and security, and monitor activity. Now available on VMware Horizon is VMware Horizon® Desktop Recording™, which allows administrators to set up recordings of sessions that can be played back on demand.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Upgrade 6.7 U3, CUSTOM FOR UPDATE DRIVERS

I have a doubt, which I don't know if it's a good practice.... The image installed in my Vmware infraestructure is DellEMC-ESXi-6.7U3-15160138-A04 (witch patch to last version) I am seeing that a newer one is already available VMware-VMvisor-Installer-6.7.0.update03-17700523.x86_64-DellEMC_Customized-A14.iso. My question is..... if it is advisable to use this image to...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: VMware Player exclusive fullscreen mode

*Apologies, but I'm not sure where to post this question. How do you enter exclusive fullscreen mode in the VMware player? Can't seem to find it. Also not talking about the regular maximised fullscreen, which is not fullscreen at all but closer to a borderless window. I've looked around for a bit and some folks are talking about a 'view' menu but I don't see that. Using the latest v16.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vSAN - host disk no longer in disk group - Force removal

Four node cluster. Trying to patch to work on fixing other issue with NFS share ... but one issue I noted is that one of the hosts, shows disk in vSAN but though disk in vSAN.. they are no longer listed as in disk group... and show 0 bytes. But...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Webinar: Omnichannel Marketing Attribution Hub for Enterprise Businesses by System Soft Technologies

Business, marketing and IT leaders learn how a 360-degree view and insights across all marketing channels personalize the customer journey and ROI analysis. System Soft Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The webinar—“Introducing an Omnichannel Marketing Attribution Hub for Enterprise Businesses”—will acquaint modern enterprise business, marketing and IT leaders with System Soft’s Enterprise Omnichannel Marketing Attribution Hub powered by Elysium Analytics, which enables organizations to manage and capture insights from multichannel marketing programs, and holistically track and measure ROI by campaign.
ECONOMY
vmware.com

VMware Empowers AWS Customers with the Power of “AND”

We are officially in our third chapter as a company, but VMware’s mission remains the same: to deliver the trusted foundation to accelerate our customers’ innovation. We do this by providing the multi-cloud platform for all apps, enabling digital innovation and enterprise control. Our path to becoming the “cloud Switzerland”...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Set 2 disk for vm from different data store

I have this scenario, I have a unity 380xt, with dae attached.,. So I have 2 data store, 1 from dpe, the 2 from dar. So I need to install a windows vm 2019 to act as file server, this vm should have 2 disk 1 from dpe and the second from dae.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Workstation 16.2.0 cannot use paste.

Workstation 16.2.0 cannot use paste. Before upgrading to v16.2.0 build-18760230 from v16 I could use Edit -> Paste, but not Crtl+V to paste into a Centos7 guest. Since upgrading to 16.2.0 I can't even do that. I've made sure that the guest is running open-vm-tools (x86_64 0:11.0.5-3.e17_9.3). It's a feature I use daily so it needs to work. How do I get it to work?
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy