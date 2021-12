I am pleased to announce that Dr. Kimberly M. Scott will become UMass Dartmouth’s next Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, effective January 10, 2022. Among a very strong pool of finalists in our national search, I was deeply impressed by Dr. Scott’s depth of experience in leading student affairs teams, as well as the strong partnerships she has built with faculty and academic affairs to promote student success. Throughout her career, Dr. Scott has demonstrated a student-centered, collaborative and data-driven approach to enhancing the student experience, always cultivating strong relationships with the student body and creating a supportive and energizing team environment for her staff.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO