Sasha Banks Reflects On Requesting Her WWE Release In 2019

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSasha Banks opened up about the hiatus she took from WWE after WrestleMania 35 during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani Meets. She noted that it was the best decision she could’ve made. “It was at that WrestleMania when I was just like, ‘Woah, I’m not nervous. I don’t...

