Important Things To Take Care Of When Renovating Your Home

When it comes to hiring help around the house for yourself or a family member, the first step is deciding it’s time. Some people act early, setting up a support system before things start to slip, says Carolyn Clevenger, DNP, a gerontological nurse practitioner and professor at the Emory School of Nursing. Others wait until after a worrisome occurrence, like a fall while cleaning or getting lost during an errand. Families also sometimes take action if they see piles of unopened mail, moldy food, or dents in a car, says Amy Goyer, a family and caregiving expert for AARP and the author of “Juggling Life, Work, and Caregiving” (American Bar Association, 2015).
