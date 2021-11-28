ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Oil Palm Fruit (FAO)

By Rob Cook
beef2live.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanking Of Countries That Produce The Most Oil Palm Fruit (FAO) Indonesia was the...

kiss951.com

North Carolina Ranks 8th In Fruit & Vegetable Production Nationally

Many sectors of the economy have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one of the sectors that has faced the greatest challenges in the U.S. is also one of the most critical: agriculture. Agriculture is an extremely important part of the US economy and critical to the food supply. North Carolina, while well known for its agriculture, ranks 8th nationally in fruit & vegetable production according to a new study.
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Report places Michigan seventh among top fruit, vegetable producers

Report places Michigan seventh among top fruit, vegetable producers. A new report by commodity.com takes a look at the states that produce the most fruits and vegetables. It finds out of all the states, Michigan produces the seventh most fruits and vegetables. Many sectors of the economy have struggled during...
MICHIGAN STATE
thedallasnews.net

Fruit Brandy (Online Retail) Market To Witness Exceptional Growth | Weissbrand Distilling, Stark Spirits Distillery, Lucas Bols

The Latest released survey report on Global Fruit Brandy (Online Retail) Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Fruit Brandy (Online Retail) manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of FE TRIMBACH, Great Lakes Distillery, Distillerie St.Roch, ErbslöhGeisenheimAG, Weissbrand Distilling Co., Stark Spirits Distillery, Lucas Bols Amsterdam BV, Beam Suntory, Domaine Meyer Jean-Luc & DiBonis Winery.
MARKETS
beef2live.com

Factors impacting corn, soybean exports now

The soybean export window is shrinking. USDA dropped 40 million bushels (mbu) in the November WASDE report forecast to 2.050 billion bushels. Its forecast has gyrated between that number as the low and 2.09 billion on the top end since its first release for the 21-22 crop year back in May.
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Peru Textiles Focuses on Value to Drive Post-Pandemic Recovery

Following a challenging pandemic period for the global garment industry, Peru’s apparel sector is bouncing back. Exports are up over 2020, and according to Mario Ocharan, director of export promotion at trade and tourism organization PromPeru, the nation expects shipments to meet or exceed 2019 levels. In a chat with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman, Ocharan and Rizal Bragagnini, executive director, Peru Textiles Exporters Association, spoke to the state of Peru’s textile trade and the role that the garment industry is playing in Covid-19 recovery. While the U.S. remains a significant export market for Peru, representing about half of all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Crocodile ‘saw lunch’ and attacked British backpacker, 18, who dipped leg in river

A British teenager was almost killed by a crocodile when her friend came to her rescue by “furiously” punching the reptile underwater.Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting in the Zambezi River below the Victoria Falls in Zambia during her gap-year adventures.The crocodile chomped on her leg with its powerful jaws, after she dipped it into the water over the side of the canoe, and yanked her into a death roll in an attempt to drown her.Her male friend jumped into the water and repeatedly hit the animal to make it release her.A source told The Sun: "As soon as it happened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Omicron, Delta May Target Different Populations, Researcher Says

Scientist discusses theory as U.S. finds its first case of omicron. The latest Covid-19 variant of concern may co-exist with the delta variant instead of eclipsing it, potentially creating a scenario in which the two versions of the virus target different groups, a leading U.S. vaccine researcher said. Peter Hotez,...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

California is largest consumer of oil being drilled in the Amazon

California is the largest consumer of oil from the Amazon rainforest where rampant drilling projects are leading to deforestation and pollution, and endangering the lives of Indigenous communities, according to new research.Forest loss in the Amazon is a driving force in the climate crisis.According to the research, California converts 50 per cent of Amazon oil into fuel for airports such as Amazon.com, trucking fleets such as PepsiCo., and retail gas giants such as COSTCO. Trees, especially old-growth forests, store carbon and have had an impact on slowing the climate crisis being driven by man-made pollutants like the burning of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia's biggest fossil fuel investment for a decade is in the works – and its greenhouse gas emissions will be horrifying

The controversial Scarborough gas project off Western Australia will cause a substantial rise in greenhouse gas emissions at a time when the world must rapidly decarbonise, new analysis released today shows. The A$16 billion plan by Woodside Petroleum has been described as Australia’s biggest new fossil fuel investment in nearly a decade. The report, produced by Climate Analytics, a research organisation I help lead, is the first to examine the full climate impact of the entire expansion project. The Morrison government has put the gas industry at the heart of its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the Scarborough...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

The US biofuel mandate helps farmers, but does little for energy security and harms the environment

If you’ve pumped gas at a U.S. service station over the past decade, you’ve put biofuel in your tank. Thanks to the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, almost all gasoline sold nationwide is required to contain 10% ethanol – a fuel made from plant sources, mainly corn. With the recent rise in pump prices, biofuel lobbies are pressing to boost that target to 15% or more. At the same time, some policymakers are calling for reforms. For example, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced a bill that would eliminate the corn ethanol portion of the mandate. Enacted...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

China’s ‘Predatory Practices’ Harm US Textile Makers, NCTO Says

Kim Glas detailed ways to strengthen onshoring and nearshoring of supply chains and offered ways to address China’s illegal trade practices. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheConversationAU

Do La Niña's rains mean boom or bust for Australian farmers?

After years of punishing drought in some areas, many farmers in Australia’s east were hoping the newly declared La Niña event would bring them good rains. Many are now rejoicing, with the wettest November experienced in Australia for more than two decades. But for some farmers, heavy and prolonged rain is causing a new set of problems. Last year’s La Niña delivered good rainfall in some areas – while leaving others drier than they would have been under an El Niño, with many areas in southern Queensland missing out. In La Niña years, the cattle farming town of Roma receives an...
ENVIRONMENT

