Exactly one year ago Monday, Joe Burrow lay writhing in agony on the turf in Landover, Maryland, his ACL shredded and his promising rookie season done. Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, rolled into the league atop a wave of anticipation based on the way he’d guided one of the most formidable offenses in college football history the year before. But there he was, story done for the season and, perhaps, the arc of his career shortened.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO