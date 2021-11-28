When You Cannot Do For Yourself

A year ago, my husband and I were informed that our rent was increasing by $250 per month. Our landlord knows that we have been living here for seven years, and that the rental market is absurdly tight. Yesterday we were told, in a terse email that our rent was being raised another $350 per month and that the increase was nonnegotiable. In seven years, there has been a cumulative $1000-per-month increase, and our contract has gotten more and more restrictive: If appliances fail, for example, we must pay for repair and replacement, but we can’t schedule our own repair visits; the landlord has to do it, and he does not check to see whether it’s convenient for us.

HOUSE RENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO