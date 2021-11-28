When You Cannot Do For Yourself

In the Nov. 9 Westerly Sun: “At 83, ‘Nimblewill Nomad’ is oldest to complete hike of Appalachian Trail” is an accomplishment nearly all Americans everywhere can appreciate. The Appalachian Trail extends from Maine down to Georgia. It manages to avoid Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, but all outdoor enthusiasts and seniors can marvel at an 83-year-old persevering 2,193 miles on foot through what most fit, 20-year-olds would find near-impossible. Always appreciating cooperation over competition, how wonderful to see the previous record-holder, Greybeard, whose 2017 record at age 82 was broken, share in Nimblewill’s joy, expressing true happiness for him. My takeaways from this record-breaking accomplishment:
Comments / 0