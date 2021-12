The National Museum of African American History and Culture is offering digital visits, no flights required. The latest digital roll out for the NMAAHC is first class, and the time to board is now. This past Thursday, the museum launched its first digital initiative, aptly named, The Searchable Museum. The innovative platform will host a wealth of rotating exhibitions, archives, and videos of the museum’s 40,000 artifacts. Since doors opened in 2016, the museum has in large sold timed tickets for entry. And although tickets have remained free, they are often claimed quickly.

