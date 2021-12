Teofimo Lopez and Brandon Figueroa dropped close losses in their boxing bouts along with their titles, but they should hold their heads high in defeat. Long before a single loss was toxic to a boxer’s career, it simply meant that the other guy had a better night during the no-decision era of boxing. Times have changed, and the public is much more critical of a fighter’s performance, but Teofimo Lopez and Brandon Figueroa have nothing to hang their heads about.

