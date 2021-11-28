"The Savannah Sipping Society"

Celebrating Giving Tuesday, Real Estate One & their Charitable Foundation is hosting this event. Pre-order lunch online: Your choice of soup/chili, bread, dessert & water. Lunch pick up on Nov. 30 at Real Estate One office, 1349 U.S. 131 S., Petoskey (lower parking level). Minimum donation of $5. Additional generous donations gladly accepted. All monies collected during this fundraiser will benefit local Habitat for Humanity. Every lunch sold, & donation made, has double the impact with a 100% match by the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation.
