"The Savannah Sipping Society"

northernexpress.com
 5 days ago

Adults: $28; youth under 18: $15 (plus fees) Filled with laughter & misadventures,...

www.northernexpress.com

connectsavannah.com

Happy Thanksgiving from Connect Savannah!

Connect Savannah would like to wish all our readers a very Happy and Healthy Thanksgiving!. Please note our offices will be closed on Thurs. Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 so our staff may enjoy Thanksgiving with their families and friends.
SAVANNAH, GA
northernexpress.com

"Mingle & Jingle"

4pm: Tree lighting on the corner of Spring & Hammond streets. Following will be caroling around the tree. Then head to The Boathouse for the "Jubilee of Trees for 501-C3's," featuring 25 decorated trees donated by local businesses, organizations & individuals for this unique silent auction. The Jordan Valley Community Band will perform at 4:30pm. The East Jordan Co-Op Nursery’s Holiday Bake Sale will take place from 4:30-8pm at The Boathouse. Remember to get your shopping passport card.
ENTERTAINMENT
northernexpress.com

Ladies of Love Soup Fundraiser

Celebrating Giving Tuesday, Real Estate One & their Charitable Foundation is hosting this event. Pre-order lunch online: Your choice of soup/chili, bread, dessert & water. Lunch pick up on Nov. 30 at Real Estate One office, 1349 U.S. 131 S., Petoskey (lower parking level). Minimum donation of $5. Additional generous donations gladly accepted. All monies collected during this fundraiser will benefit local Habitat for Humanity. Every lunch sold, & donation made, has double the impact with a 100% match by the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation.
CHARITIES
WTGS

Savannah residents walk for "unity in the community"

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Saturday, a group of Savannah’s residents and officials gathered in Daffin Park for a Unity Walk. Event organizer, Siti Brannen, said this is her way of bringing community members together regardless of backgrounds or identities. “What we’re doing here is promoting unity," Brannen said. "We want...
SAVANNAH, GA
#Tc Film Theater Art
Savannah Morning News

That's So Savannah: Dashing through the snow? Was 'Jingle Bells' written in Savannah?

On Thanksgiving, while you and your family are gathered around the table, waiting to tuck into a glistening turkey and piles of mashed potatoes, what traditional Thanksgiving songs will you be singing along to? Old American folk standards like “We Gather Together” or “Over the River and Through the Woods,” or perhaps something more contemporary like Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant?”
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah art galleries: Art and entertainment for the holiday season

Looking for art in the Savannah area? Go no further. Here's our list of exhibitions, galleries and museums. Send content to asegedy@savannahnow.com. $300 & Under by various artists: through January; Location Gallery @ Austin Hill Realty, 251 Bull St. Featuring a variety of mediums including painting, photography, mixed media and more, this show has over 30 Savannah artists with all works being $300 or less.
SAVANNAH, GA
northernexpress.com

OTP Auditions

For "Cinderella." This musical has roles for adults of all ages & youth aged 10-14. Auditionees must prepare 16 bars of a song of their choice & bring the sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. They will also be asked to learn a short dance combination so they should dress comfortably with suitable dance shoes. Performances will be Feb. 17 - March 19.
THEATER & DANCE
northernexpress.com

Harbor Springs Holiday Events

12:30pm: Santa will be outside the Lyric Theatre to meet & greet kids. 6pm: Christmas Tree Lighting on Main St., downtown Harbor Springs. Gather with your friends & neighbors to sing carols. Following, will be an ecumenical chili dinner in the Holy Childhood Parish Hall at 150 W. Main St. Also enjoy homemade cookies & hot cocoa.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
etownian.com

Students enjoy painting while sipping on beverages

“It’s a great thing to do on a Friday night with my friends, and we’re all 21 so we can enjoy it,” Romeo said. Many students shared these feelings and came to spend time with friends and connect with new people. Others came to have fun and stay busy on a Friday night on campus.
DRINKS
northernexpress.com

Charlevoix Circle mARkeT

Nov. 19 - Dec. 30. Featuring local handmade items, original art, & locally produced specialty treats. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 19 from 5-7pm with complimentary food, drinks & entertainment. Closed on Sundays.
ARTS
Savannah Morning News

Filling Savannah's empty stockings for 50 years

This is a column by Executive Editor Jill Nevels-Haun and Opinion Editor Adam Van Brimmer. Fifty years ago this month, a few government grinches cut funding for a program that purchased Christmas gifts for 280 Savannah-area foster children. State tax collections were slow, and the budget was facing a shortfall...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Annual Cranksgiving in Savannah donates supplies to Emmaus House

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — The ninth annual Savannah Cranksgiving ride this year allowed participants to gather supplies to help and support the Emmaus House. Emmaus House, which was founded in 1982 by a group of downtown churches. It provides food and day services to the homeless and needy of Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

First of its kind shelter for women to open in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just in time for National Homelessness Awareness month, there’s a big development to tell you about in Savannah. A new place just for unaccompanied homeless women is being built by the Union Mission. It will be the first of its kind along the I-95 corridor stretching from Florida to South Carolina. It’s scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Meet winners of SCORE Savannah’s BizPitch Competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More local small businesses earned a clear path toward success recently by winning SCORE Savannah’s BizPitch 2021 Competition. A dozen entrepreneurs pitched their business idea to a panel of judges and three were selected as winners, which will all receive $10,000 in cash and services to help them start or build their business.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Shortage of gravestones affecting Savannah families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve seen all kinds of delays and shortages during the pandemic, now we’re adding gravestones to that list. Oglethorpe Marble and Granite says they have about 30 to 40 headstone orders waiting and they have no idea when they’ll be able to get them done. “The...
SAVANNAH, GA
northernexpress.com

Forrest – A Food Studio

A couple redefining the art of cuisine and partnership in Traverse City. Everyone knows what an artist’s studio is, but what about a food studio? For Forrest and Nicole Moline, it’s a creative hub for the culinary arts. Swap out paintbrushes, canvas, and a gallery showroom for chef’s knives, a stove, and a dining room, and you have the same concept — only with different mediums and materials.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Strolling Lights Festival

Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District, Glen Arbor. Pre-lit tees will be placed on the grounds of the Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District by Nov. 12. Sponsor a tree for $150 with a minimum of $100 per sponsored tree going towards Glen Lake Schools Student Assistance Fund. Groups & families can choose a theme & must provide all decorations (tree, lights & stands will be provided by Crystal River Outfitters). The sponsoring families/groups may then decorate their tree through Nov. 27. It is the hope then that all trees will be fully decorated & available for strolling by all through the New Year.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
iheart.com

Savannah Holly Days Holiday Tree Lighting in downtown Savannah

Savannah Holly Days is kicking off the holiday season Friday, November 26th, 2021 with the Holiday Tree Lighting downtown!. The tree lighting is free and open to the public and is said to include special local guest celebrities and Lyn Avenue band to kickoff the festivities!. The ceremony is one...
SAVANNAH, GA

