A quirky first date goes taboo in new episode from The Playwright Zone

By Kendall Mostafavi
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJouska Productions has released their second episode for The Playwright Zone, a project created by award-winning playwright John Becker. The idea behind the project was to generate more work opportunities for local artists, coming out of the pandemic shutdown of theaters, and directly link their compensation to the production. Every time...

dcmetrotheaterarts.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
