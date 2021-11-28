ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Attorney Generals to Investigate Impact of Instagram on Young People

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania’s top law enforcement official is joining with colleagues from other states to investigate the impact of Instagram on young people. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and eight other Attorneys...

www.wisr680.com

