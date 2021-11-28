6 people are dead in Waukesha because leaders were soft on crime

The suspect accused of plowing his SUV through a Wisconsin holiday parade last month, killing six people and injuring dozens of others, thinks people haven’t been very nice to him since the horrific incident. Darrell Brooks Jr. gave a very brief interview to Fox News from the Waukesha County Jail two weeks after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. The suspect reportedly told two Fox journalists that they were the first people to visit him since he was detained. “I just feel like I’m being monster—demonized,” Brooks, 39, reportedly said during the video visit. The report states Brooks was “calm, lucid” during the short interview, but he stood up and ended the chat when the reporters told him that his mother had released a statement on his mental health earlier that day. According to Fox, the reporters overheard a sound that “may have been sobbing” before the interview came to an abrupt end.

