ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

These hero dogs put their best paws forward to save their owners’ lives

By Columnist
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m trying to think if my dog, Archie, has ever saved my life. Hmmm. Nope. But others of his ilk — four legs, furry — have done exactly that for their humans. In a recent column, I shared the story of a beagle named Milo who alerted his owner to the...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 3

Related
WYTV.com

Local woman fosters rescue dog found stuffed in a crate outside

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s report from October, over 110 stray dogs were found and 15 of those dogs were found confined. With animal shelters filling up to capacity, dogs and other pets are in need of places to stay. Mia, a 10-year-old dog...
CAMPBELL, OH
Idaho State Journal

12 dogs, litter of puppies in need of home after owner dies

When their loving owner died on Thanksgiving Day this year, 12 dogs and a litter of puppies in Rockford were left without a home or full time caretaker. The dogs, a mix of different breeds and believed to be part wolf, belonged to a couple, Jan and Loretta Denlinger, who lived outside of Blackfoot. Jan's brother Jarred Denlinger is urgently looking for a home for all of the dogs.
BLACKFOOT, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Zoe
People

Dog Left Chained Outside After Her Owner Died Undergoes Stunning Transformation at New Home

Pancake is a whole new pup after getting a few moments of tenderness after a lifetime of neglect. According to a new video from PETA, Pancake the dog spent most of her life chained up outside her home in Virginia. Fieldworkers from PETA would regularly visit the canine to give the dog affection. Pancake responded to these small acts of kindness by flattening herself to the ground in excitement — hence the pooch's name.
PETS
petguide.com

Top 10 Dog Breeds That Stay Small

Big things come in small packages. Just look at these dog breeds that stay small – they’ve got a huge personality that makes up for their tiny statures!. Sometimes less is more… kinda like the pups featured on our Top 10 Dog Breeds That Stay Small list. All dogs are small when they start out as puppies, but it doesn’t take long for them to grow into their paws. But there are some dog breeds that stay conveniently puppy-sized, which is perfect if you live in an apartment or condo and space is at a premium. There are a lot of small breeds out there, and because many breeds come in teacup form, we’re leaving them off of our list. Here are our picks for the top dogs that stay small. (Photo credit: Life on White/Bigstock)
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Paws#Fort Washington#Put It On
The Dogington Post

Senior Dog Abandoned by Owner at Tampa Airport Ticket Counter

When a dog owner learned that she’d need veterinary shot records and would be required to pay a fee for her 14-year old Shih Tzu mix, she simply dropped the leash at the airport ticket counter and boarded a flight without him… and it might turn out to be the best thing she could have done for him.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dog of the Week: Dream

This little beauty is an absolute DREAMboat! Little Dream is a 10-12 week blue nose Pitt who is feisty, curious, and fearless. She is also playful and a total love bug. She would do well in a home where the humans were home with her most of the time and had an older fur sibling to teach her the ropes. If you are interested in giving this little smarty a home, please visit Sparkrescue.org to complete an adoption application.
PETS
vestaviavoice.com

Dog owner turned inventor creates a new dog leash

Seth Griffin and Foster Phillips, founders of Hitch Leash, with Griffin’s 2-year-old silver Labrador, Grace, and their hitch leash at Homewood Central Park. The hitch leash is a retractable leash make with a carabiner clip, designed to easily hook onto stationary objects to allow an owner’s dog to roam hands-free.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
lovemeow.com

5 Kittens Longing for Their Mom, Become Completely Enamored with a Cat-loving Dog

Five kittens who were longing for their mom, became completely enamored with a sweet cat-loving dog. Last month, a litter of five kittens were brought in to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA in Virginia) without a mom. They were in need of a foster home, so Asa, a volunteer of the rescue, welcomed them into her care.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy