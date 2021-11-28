ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bottom Six Minutes 23: The winds of change

By Habs Eyes On The Prize
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are witnessing the worst start to a season in the history of the Montreal Canadiens. It is still hard to...

Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Lose, Lemieux Bites Tkachuk, Chaos in Montreal

In my early days of radio, I worked at a station with an old dot matrix printer hooked to the AP Newsfeed. The high-pitched whirring sound harmoniously melded with the ever-present sound of paper rolling forwards like marching boots hitting the pavement. If there were an NHL news feed, Saturday night would have sounded the same as the Pittsburgh Penguins fired 50 shots and lost. Brendan Lemieux bit Brady Tkachuk, Evander Kane may have an NHL trade suitor, and there is absolute chaos in the Montreal Canadiens organization.
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins notebook: Bruce Cassidy looking for the right bottom-six mix

Midway through the Bruins’ 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, coach Bruce Cassidy flipped his bottom-six centers, bumping up Tomas Nosek to play with Jake DeBrusk and Craig Smith while dropping the struggling Erik Haula between Anton Blidh and Curtis Lazar on the fourth line. Cassidy liked the...
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Tomas Nosek Has ‘Exceeded’ Expectations, Improved Bottom Six

BOSTON — Tomas Nosek joined the Boston Bruins as a free agent prior to the season and already has impressed. The 29 year-old has two goals and two assists through 16 games with a plus one rating. Although the stats might not blow you away, he has been a consistent piece in Boston’s bottom six, and head coach Bruce Cassidy has loved the way he’s played.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils Hope Bastian Can Spark Struggling Bottom-Six

The New Jersey Devils have been struggling to solidify their forward depth since Jack Hughes dislocated his shoulder during the second game of the season. After claiming Nathan Bastian on waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Thanksgiving, they’re hoping he helps spark their bottom-six a bit until Hughes’ return trickles down the rest of the lineup.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Projected Bruins lines vs. Canucks: Bottom-six forwards shuffled

The Boston Bruins face the Vancouver Canucks tonight and the team will shake up the bottom-six forwards and have Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula sit this game out. Trent Frederic returns to the lineup after missing the last seven games with a concussion. He’ll center the third line with Karson Kuhlman on his right. Nick Foligno will slide down to be his left wing on his natural left shot.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: The Bottom-Six Conundrum

The Chicago Blackhawks are doing well lately. They have won four of their last six games and seem to be on a roll. However, questions remain. Although they look better as of late, there are still head-scratching decisions being made about the roster. The top-six on the roster is as good as set. They have Dominik Kubalik, Patrick Kane, Alex BeBrincat, Jonathan Toews, Kirby Dach, and Brandon Hagel. The bottom-six is where it gets tricky. The Blackhawks’ coaching staff hasn’t been able to figure out how to make the bottom-six work cohesively. There isn’t a lot to be excited about when it comes to the bottom lines because it lacks skill, and that may hurt the team in the long run if it doesn’t get addressed soon.
NHL

