First area wide snow

The National Weather Service in Glasgow is predicting snow for Eastern Montana on Saturday but the current outlook shows Sidney will likely see about an inch of snow at the most. Whether or not snow falls, temperatures are dropping below freezing for the next several days with the possibility of...
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some sun peeking through this evening. Isolated showers are possible around noon but nothing notable is expected. Gusty winds up to 28mph and a warm high temp of 58. Friday: A mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with a stray shower possible. High of...
With Denver breaking the record of no snow for 224 days, will this drought last forever?. That is how long it's been since there was ever any measurable snow in Denver. This phenomenon has broken the previous record set back in 1882 - when the snowfall records began. In all of those years, Denver hasn't gone into December without snow.
It might be a little early for a White Christmas, but Rochester could see the first snow of the season this weekend. While some Minnesotans are cheering on this mild weather we've been having this fall, I've gotta say I'm in the camp that's ready for some snow. This is the time of year it SHOULD snow, right? It's December in Minnesota-- we need some white stuff to help us get in the holiday spirit! (And we'd all rather have snow NOW instead of in April, right?)
